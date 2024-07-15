Streak over: Bulls floored, Tigers roar in top-of-the-table NCFL clash

There is a new premiership favourite in the NCFL after Sea Lake-Nandaly stormed home in its top-of-the-table clash with Birchip-Watchem.
The Tiger's 13.12 (90) to 9.4 (58) victory puts them ahead of the Bulls in the minor premiership race while also condemning their opponents to their first defeat of the season.
The reigning premiers were superb in the final term after leading by only 11 points at the final change.
They nailed five goals to two in the last 30 minutes of footy to give them a great deal of confidence heading into finals, especially when considering the premiership appears to be a two-horse race.
It is nowhere near panic stations for the Bulls though, considering that they beat the Tigers earlier in the year and led at both quarter and half time on Saturday.
In the battle of the two best key forwards in the competition, Joshua Jenkins and Ben Edwards cancelled each other out with five apiece.
Edwards needs 24 goals in the Bulls last four games to bring up the ton by the end of the home and away season, while Jenkins has slotted 38 in his seven appearances.
Former Sydney Swan and Western Bulldog Patrick Veszpremi played his second game in Bulls colours and again hit the scoreboard with a solitary major.
Consistent operators Kane Donnan, Jack Poulton and Luke Martin were the Tiger's best.
Elsewhere, Charlton notched up its first points of the season in a draw at home to Wycheproof-Narraport.
Incredibly, it was the third draw in the NCFL this year, all of which involving different clubs.
It could prove to be a devastating result for the Demons, who now fall a game and percentage behind Donald in fourth.
But the Charlton boys would have been proud of their efforts after another struggling campaign.
After leading by 29 points at the final change, the inexperienced Navies allowed the Demons back into the contest in a seven-goal to two last stanza that finished 13.10 (88) to 13.10 (88).
Meanwhile, Boort's finals aspirations took a big hit while Wedderburn's hopes increased massively.
The Redbacks recorded a 15.10 (100) to 9.10 (64) victory over the Magpies to put an eight-point gap between the pair.
Tom Metherell's men were in control all afternoon, leading by 15, 28 and 35 points at each change.
Tom Campbell was best-on-ground with five goals.
Nullawil also did their finals chances a big favour, doing what they had to do against St Arnaud in a 4.6 (30) to 15.10 (100) triumph.
