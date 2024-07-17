Funding for sporting facility upgrades welcomed across the Wimmera

Swimming pools, sporting grounds, courts, and pavilions across regional Victoria will be upgraded due to successful grant funding from the Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora announced on Friday, July 12, that Lowan will share in more than $20 million to improve local facilities.
"This funding is ensuring Lowan sporting facilities are world-class - meaning everyone in our community can enjoy the sports they love for years to come," she said.
"From playground redevelopments to new sporting hubs, investments like these provide high-quality and accessible places for Victorians to reap the benefits of sport and active recreation. These projects create jobs, stimulate local economies, and improve Victorian communities' health, wellbeing, and social outcomes."
Yarriambiack Shire Council received $918,998 towards the Murtoa Recreation Reserve Netball, Tennis Courts Upgrade Project.
This will allow for the demolition of the existing netball court, the construction of two multiline netball/tennis courts, and the installation of dual-switch LED lighting (200 and 350 lux), shelters, and fencing at the Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The president of the Minyip-Murtoa Football Netball Association, Chris Delahunty welcomes the funding announcement.
"This is huge, and we are all so excited," he said.
"It's been a long time coming, but we are now looking ahead to more participation from families and our players and having a facility on par with others.
"We are looking forward to the project being complete around the middle of 2026.
"I want to thank the Yarriambiack Council for helping facilitate this, and a special thanks to Rebecca Botheras, whose support and dedication were instrumental in the success of this funding.
"When you try to do something like this, you need people like her on board."
In addition to the grant, the shire contributed $100,000 while the Football and Netball Club contributed $100,000.
West Wimmera Shire Council received $1 million towards the Edenhope Recreation Reserve Changerooms Upgrade.
President Lizzie Kealy said the club was "super excited".
"We've planned this for years. It will give us a wonderful facility, one that is available to other community groups, too, so it will benefit the entire community and for generations to come," she said.
The redevelopment of AFL change rooms at the Edenhope Recreation Reserve will include two-player change rooms and amenities areas, a first aid room, storage, umpires' rooms, and public toilets.
The Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund encourages councils, clubs, and communities to collaborate to design the facilities their town wants, with a focus on getting more people involved regardless of their age, gender, or ability.
Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said the funding was a difference makers for clubs and groups across the state.
"The new Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund is about ensuring all Victorians - regardless of age, gender or ability - have access to high-quality sport and recreation facilities no matter where they live," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.