Feeling fine after win number nine as rematch with Wildcats await

The Ballarat Miners women have made it nine successive wins to storm into the NBL1 South play-offs, earning themselves a home final against their vanquished final round opponent in the process.
Led by two of the best games seen this season by Chloe Bibby (29 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Abbey Wehrung (28 points and seven rebounds, including seven of 10 from three point range), the Miners overcame a slow start to power away in the final quarter to win 94-77.
Eltham needed to win to secure its position in the play-offs and the home side started like a train. The WIldcats simply could not miss as they opened up a 14-point lead at the first change, slamming home 37 points.
But this Miners team, despite missing big Alex Bunton who was forced out of the match with illness, is made of something very different and refused to accept the first quarter domination.
By the half, the Miners were back in front, conceding just 11 points in a dominant second term. The topsy-turvy nature of the game saw Eltham hold a one-point lead at the last change, but the Miners kicked into a different gear in the final quarter, winning it 26-8 to run out convincing victors.
The ninth-straight win secured the Miners fifth position on the ladder and they now will host an elimination final against Eltham next weekend.
The Wildcats won through to eighth position thanks to their victory over Bendigo two weeks ago.
Bendigo actually finished the season with the same wins and losses as the Wildcats, and a better percentage, but the NBL1 finals teams are decided based on head-to-head records if they cannot be separated in wins and losses, meaning last year's national champions have missed out the cut off.
Ballarat Miners 94 (C Bibby 29, A Werung 28) def Eltham Wildcats 77 (L Scanlon 25, H Leidel 13)
