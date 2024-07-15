Pipers invited to Horsham for the Scottish Highland music contest in September

Plans for the second Pipe Band Contest is underway with organisers keen to attract bands and individuals from across the state to register for the extravaganza of Scottish Highland music scheduled for Saturday September 7, 2024 hosted by the Horsham City Pipe Band in the Botanic Gardens.
"It is our second year hosting the event and we have some additional attractions and items on the program," organiser and member Liz Minne said.
The contest is an opportunity to showcase the talent and skill of regional Victorians, and Metropolitan Melbourne and South Australian Pipe Bands in the Mini Bands, Quintets and Solo Drumming categories.
Mini Bands consist of groups of seven members usually with four pipers. a bass drummer and two snare drummers This category highlights the collective ability of rhythm and melody/
The Quintet category is a blend of tunes and styles usually in groups of five.
The Solo drumming category can show raw talent and skill of all ages and the individual and unique approach to this art.
The Mini Band, Quintet and Solo Drumming contests will be positioned throughout the gardens so people can walk from performance to performance and sit and enjoy each one separately as they play concurrently.
Organisers are keen to hear from any one wishing to compete before the closing date in mid-August.
Judges will have the difficult job of evaluating each performance on technique, rhythm,, and stage presence before presenting the winners in each category.
Ms Minne said there are also opportunities for market stalls and she is keen to hear from any one interested in holding a stall on the day.
There will be barbeque, a coffee van and a baked potation van attending.
People are encouraged to bring there own chair although there will be some available and people are also welcome to bring their own snacks.
The event will begin at 11am and will conclude with one of the highlights of the day when the bands combine for the Massed Band performance to close the event," she said.
"By bringing the bands together for the final item, it will be a wonderful display of this amazing music," Ms Minne said.
The band has travelled to several competition through oyt the year ad have done quite well.
The September contest is an opportunity to spend a day in the Horsham Botanic Gardens and enjoy some of the best Scottish Highland music in the region.
"With a small membership of about 15, fundraising is always a challenge but a recent $2000 grant for the HRCC has helped with equipment and uniforms," she said.
