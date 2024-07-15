Celebrating Puccini's Centenary: Horsham hosts La Bohème performance

The Wimmera is hosting some of Australia's finest opera talents at the Horsham Town Hall.
Opera Australia has brought the brand-new production of La Bohème by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini to Horsham for the July 17 performance.
Artistic director Jo Davies said "everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the wonder of music and the arts".
"Opera Australia's National Tour provides regional and remote audiences access to outstanding operatic performance which fosters a sense of community spirit through a shared cultural experience," they said.
"Working with communities across Australia to present La Bohème is a privilege and a joy."
With 2024 marking the centenary of Puccini's death, La Bohème is a classic bohemian story of love, longing, friendship and loss, exposing audiences to feelings that only music can express.
"This is a story about young artists dealing with all the huge things in life for the first time," director Dean Bryant said.
"Growing up in the regional town of Shepparton, I had the same passion and urgency to be heard, to fall in love, to live, so it's particularly exciting for me to taking this production - set in Paris in the 1970s - across the country, including Shepparton where I started making theatre."
Horsham Town Hall performance and events coordinator Vicki Thomas said the hall was excited for tonight's performance.
"We strive to program a variety of entertaining and high-calibre performances at Horsham Town Hall for our community," she said.
"Opera Australia is a nationally renowned company and Puccini's La Bohème is a masterpiece- so this fits perfectly.
"Art and culture are vitally important to communities such as ours, and it's a mark of the quality and reputation of our venue that Opera Australia is heading our way.
"We are incredibly grateful to Opera Australia that they share the same goal- to bridge the gap between regional and metropolitan areas."
La Bohème is performed in Italian with English surtitles.
For more information, visit https://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/opera-australia-puccinis-la-boheme.
