Team Fullerton scores double win at Horsham greyhound races | The Run Home

Team Fullerton took training honors for the week with a race-to-race winning double, while Garry George popped up with another victor with Lilydale making it three wins from four starts.
The Fullerton team based at Red Cliffs make the journey to Horsham almost every race meeting with good success.
Saturday, July 13, was a double strike when the team led in victors in both race 11 and 12.
She's All Grace was first cab off the rank and from the wide draw was forced to work hard for the early lead but once she found clear air turning for home it was a matter of times and margins as she held off the well supported favorite by one and half lengths in 23:77sec.
Sleek Blazer was an even easier watch for the team jumping well again from a wide draw and leading into the corner was never troubled and won with authority by over three lengths in 23:76sec.
Beulah's Garry George continued his successful run when kennel star Lilydale made it three wins from four starts.
Jumping midfield Lilydale was able to muster up and take the lead on cornering and simply power away for a five-length victory in the best of the night time of 23:35sec.
This week we have eighteen local greyhounds engaged in Tuesday's meeting so good luck to all runners.
