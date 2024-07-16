The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Team Fullerton scores double win at Horsham greyhound races | The Run Home

By Peter Carter
July 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Team Fullerton took training honors for the week with a race-to-race winning double, while Garry George popped up with another victor with Lilydale making it three wins from four starts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.