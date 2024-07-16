'Be a Speed Demon on the field, and not on the road,' says Laharum Demons

The Laharum Demons Football and Netball Club will go the extra mile to support 2024's TAC Road Safety Round on Saturday, July 20.
Kaniva Leeor United will travel over 140km to get to the round 14 HDFNL clash at Cameron Oval.
"The distances that clubs travel each week to grounds for matches can be vast and especially during winter the conditions, can be hazardous," said Laharum FNC secretary Rowena Doyle.
"This is a good time to highlight road safety messages and keep our clubs members safe, by following them."
Ms Doyle believes it is especially important to spread the message of road safety in light of recent accidents on roads through the Wimmera and the Grampians.
This year's TAC Road Safety Round will spotlight speeding, with the Demons championing the tagline 'be a Speed Demon on the field, and not on the road.'
Laharum's players will wear TAC armbands when they take to the football field and netball court on Saturday.
And, at training on Thursday, July 18, the club will determine who their speed demon (on the field) is.
Road Safety Round, in its sixth year, will see Victoria's regional and suburban clubs don blue armbands to pay tribute to everyone killed or injured on the state's roads, and 'Band Together' for road safety.
So far this year, 157 people have lost their lives on Victoria's roads and 84 of those have been on regional road
"We all have a role to play in creating a safer road network and working with local footy and netball clubs allows us to make real change and embed a culture of prioritising road safety," said TAC chief executive Tracey Slater.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.