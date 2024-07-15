Attention on juniors for Volleyball Horsham as country champs approach

Volleyball Horsham will switch its focus to its junior membership this term, with the Junior Country Championships in September to be hosted by the association as the primary goal.
After a positive first half of the year, with silver and bronze medals from their division one teams at the senior country championships last month and improved performances from division two and three teams, the attention will swing to the juniors in preparations for a home championship.
For the first time, Volleyball Victoria will offer a junior country championship for under 19, 17 and 15 at the same time, aimed at associations, academies and schools, with Volleyball Horsham keen to have representation in all three divisions for both boys and girls.
Volleyball Horsham vice-president Matt McLoughlin says there will be two selection trials held over the next two Wednesdays (July 17 and 24) in order to give as many juniors as possible the opportunity to be considered for selection.
"Being a home championship, we're encouraging as many of our members to get along to the trials so they can get the opportunity to represent Volleyball Horsham in front of their families and friends," McLoughlin said.
"We have some wonderfully experienced coaches keen to pass on their knowledge to these youngsters, which will benefit them not just for the championships but also for their volleyball development.
"To demonstrate our commitment to helping teams with their development, we'll be looking at potentially placing these representative teams into various grades of competition so they can get maximum court time under match conditions, where possible.
"As an example, our under-19 boys' team could be entered into the A grade, while our girls' team could be placed into the women's competition.
"Once selection trials are complete, these discussions will be had with potential team members."
The selection trials will be held at St Brigid's College stadium between 6.30 and 7.30 pm over the next two weeks.
Members interested in participating but can't make it are urged to contact Volleyball Horsham at info@volleyballhorsham.com.au with their EOI.
Winter season entries
After a record summer season of volleyball, which saw 44 teams participate, Volleyball Horsham is gearing up for another huge season of volleyball commencing at the end of this month.
Entries are now being taken for all grades of competition, with submissions closing on July 26.
There has already been great interest shown, in particular in the Wednesday night women's competition, while there are good numbers across all other grades anticipated.
To assist those interested in participating, two come-and-try nights will be held on Monday, July 22 and Wednesday, 24, between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm at St Brigid's College stadium.
For those interested, whether they are teams or individuals, just visit the Volleyball Horsham website for the registration link with enquiries to info@volleyballhorsham.com.au.
