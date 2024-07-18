Demons women ready for grand final showdown against 'formidable' Roosters

The Horsham Demons' senior women have won through to the WVFFL grand final after an 8.5 (53) - 5.4 (34) victory against Hamilton on Sunday, July 14.
Horsham will play minor premiers South Warrnambool after its 105-point win against Tyrendarra.
The grand final will be played at Mortlake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 21.
The under-18s were defeated in its semi-final by the Roosters 12.15 (87) - 1.0 (6).
Demons senior coach Sam Rintoule says it will take a four-quarter effort to match the Roosters.
"They have some solid footballers up their spine that have a large skill set, so you can't sleep on any of them at any point," Rintoule said.
"We will need to be pedal to the metal for four quarters to beat them."
VFLW listed Jane McMeel will be one to stop, as will Rosie Pickles.
It will be South Warrnambool's ball movement, which Rintoule said is a dangerous aspect of its game.
"Their biggest strength is their ability to move the ball laterally across the ground; they generally switch well," he said.
"Hopefully, we can shut them down early and make them panic a bit."
Horsham will regain Dellie Brown after she missed the semi-final, whilst Van Ika has shown her versatility in recent weeks.
Similarly to the season up until this point, there will be a focus on themselves heading into the decider.
"The focus in the lead-up is all going to centre on a positive mindset; we have beaten them on their home ground this year, so we know we have it in us," Rintoule said.
"So if we take a positive mindset in, our plans and structures should hopefully take care of the rest."
Horsham captain Dani Pike echoed Rintoule's sentiment heading into her first grand final with the club.
"Everyone is very excited, they [grand finals] don't come around very often," Pike said.
"We're just going to take it by the horns and just go for it."
Having split its matches with South Warrnambool in the regular season, Pike believes her side can get the job done.
"It can really go either way on the weekend for sure. We have just got to stay positive, and hopefully, we can take the win."
It was a tight start in the senior women's clash at Reid Oval.
Both sides were level at the first change before the Demons created some breathing space.
Horsham held Hamilton goalless in the second term and took a 13-point lead into the long break.
The two-time reigning premiers got within a goal, but the Demons held its nerve with a 19-point win.
"Hamilton brought a very manic, chaotic style of play to our game," Rintoule said.
"I really loved the girls' ability to absorb everything they threw at us and withstand the storms to then transfer the pressure back to them and still execute on a less than favourable day weather-wise."
Goal kickers: Van Ika 4, Madeleine Huggins 2, Alicia Drew, Elle Treloar.
Best: Vanilla Ika, Holly Smith, Catherine O'Dea, Madeleine Huggins, Crystal Summers, Tatiarna Nelson.
The under-18s were held scoreless in the first three quarters against South Warrnambool.
Amba Zolj kicked the lone goal in the last term as the minor premiers defeated the Demons by 81 points.
Best: Greta Arnel, Violet McGennisken, Charmaine Lockwood, Poppy Peters, Amaya Woodward, Lara Purchase.
