The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Rupanyup focused on finals ahead of Kalkee clash | HDFNL round 14

John Hall
By John Hall
July 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rupanyup Panthers have endure a tough run of results leading into a round 13 bye, but senior coach Brayden Ison said the side is feeling good as it sets out to snap its dry spell against Kalkee in round 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.