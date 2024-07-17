Rupanyup focused on finals ahead of Kalkee clash | HDFNL round 14

The Rupanyup Panthers have endure a tough run of results leading into a round 13 bye, but senior coach Brayden Ison said the side is feeling good as it sets out to snap its dry spell against Kalkee in round 14.
The Panthers host Kalkee at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for the next club's next encounter on Saturday, July 20.
Four weekends of football have passed since the Panthers last recorded a win.
In round 10, the side was blown out by Swifts, 18.22 (130) - 8.9 (57).
"I think they were full strength and we had about six out," said Ison.
The Panthers were dealt a narrow loss to Laharum in round 11 before being beat by Pimpinio in round 12 and sitting round 13 out with a bye.
"I think in this comp, even three out of your best side is a massive difference, let alone six," Ison said.
"t's a funny season where the top six has been decided for about a month now, and although its good to win those games, it doesn't actually mean anything.
"It's more about having a run and getting ready for the first final which is a month and half away."
Looking ahead, Rupanyup hosts Kalkee and round 14, but Ison says his side isn't going to get back to full strength until the post season.
"We're not going to be full strength until the first final," he said.
"Its just the way we've gone about it this year with travellers and blokes on holidays.
"But, the next five games don't matter a whole lot, its going to be about that first final."
The Panthers and Kees have already clashed during the 2024 HDFNL with Rupanyup coming away with the win, 17.11 (113) - 5.11 (41), giving Ison some insight into what might meet them at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
"They're going to be young and have a red hot crack," he said.
Elsewhere in round 14, Laharum hosts Kaniva Leeor United at Cameron Oval.
When last meeting, the Demons secured a 71-point victory on the road, although ex-AFL player Harley Bennell was yet to link up with the Cougars.
But, Bennell will be hard pressed to make up the difference as Laharum sails into this fixture with momentum at its back after a run of victory against strong oppositions.
Noradjuha Quantong hits the road to take on neighbouring rivals Natimuk United.
With the Bombers sitting with relative safely inside the top six with only a long shot of cracking the top two, and the Rams yet to claim a second win of the season, there is little to play for except pride in this fixture.
The Rams started strong when the two sides met in April, but as the Bombers prepare for finals, will be lucky to get much space this time around.
And, Edenhope Apsley hosts Harrow Balmoral at the Edenhope Football Ground.
Pimpinio, Swifts and Taylors Lake have the bye.
