Wimmera police investigate serious single-vehicle crash outside Pimpinio

Wimmera police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pimpinio on Tuesday, July 16.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 47-year-old Shays Flat man sustained serious injuries after rolling his car on the Western Highway near Pimpinio West Road.
"It is believed the male driver in a Jeep wagon was travelling along the Western Highway when he left the roadway and flipped the vehicle before coming to rest near train tracks about 11.20am," they said.
"[He] was taken to hospital for treatment."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated the man on the scene before transporting him to Grampians Health's Horsham campus.
"One man has been transported to Horsham ... with upper body injuries, in a stable condition," they said.
The spokesperson said the driver's dog inside the car was not injured.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," they said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Meanwhile, detectives are investigating a car fire in Kalkee on July 16.
"It's understood a Nissan Navara utility was located burnt out at the intersection of Blue Ribbon Road and Rules East Road just before 6am," the spokesperson said.
"There was no one inside the vehicle at the time. The investigation is ongoing."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
