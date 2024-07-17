Tigers ready to face Warriors as club celebrate past flags | WFNL round 13

It will be an important day for the Nhill Tigers when it returns to Davis Park for round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 20.
The Tigers will face fellow top-five side Stawell and celebrate four premierships from the 1960's.
"Stawell is a good outfit. So we'll do what we can, look at some vision and plan accordingly," Nhill senior coach Jake McQueen said.
Nhill will be out to continue the momentum from before the bye after it lept into the top five after back-to-back wins.
The round 11 win over Dimboola saw the return of captain Mitch Dahlenburg from injury.
"He just brings a good vibe before games... It definitely helps having him around because it lifts everyone else up," McQueen said.
Stawell's win over Dimboola and the Thunder's loss saw them as second on the ladder.
Cody Driscoll's four goals saw him into third in the league with 35 majors.
Local junior Ferrari Batsiua also made his senior debut.
Both the Roos and Horsham will look to rebound from their round 12 losses when they face off at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
If the second meeting is anything like the first in round four, spectators will be in with a show, as Dimboola held on by five points.
The Demons suffered a 45-point loss to the Burras in its last start.
Jordan Motton continues to show glimpses of what he produced last season with four goals.
Youngsters Archie Elliott and Lachlan Hobbs were featured in the best.
"He's a natural forward, you just see the way he jumps at the footy," Horsham senior coach Jordyn Burke said of Hobbs.
"He has been plugging a hole for us, and it is a credit to him because he's only 17."
The Roos managed only two goals in the second half against Stawell in round 12.
Senior coach Jack Landt was one of five individual goal-kickers and finished atop the best with veteran defender Ash Clugston.
The Horsham Saints return to Coughlin Park after a 49-point win over Warrack.
Ben Knott's side responded with a dominant second half after it led by two goals at the long break.
Judd Wright kicked five goals on return, Mitch Martin kicked six.
The Thunder suffered only its second loss of the season, both have been against Ararat.
Southern Mallee senior coach Kieran Delahunty and Thomas Clarke kicked two goals at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
Billy Lloyd and Jake Garvey featured atop the best.
Whilst Lou White played his first senior game of the season.
The Burras look to build on its momentum when it hosts the Eagles at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Tanner Smith booted five goals for Minyip Murtoa in the win over Horsham, and Ben McIntyre added three on his return.
Warrack was accurate in front over goal at Anzac Park against the Saints but were overpowered in the second half.
Ryan McKenzie added four goals, as Kyle Cheney and Charlie Wilson kicked two.
