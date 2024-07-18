Warriors show hunger, Tigers out for consistent finish | WFNL round 13

The Tigers return from its bye and face an in-form Warriors side riding a wave of momentum in round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 20.
Stawell has won its last two games and sits four points clear in fifth spot.
"It is just terrific to see that they're very keen to play finals, and we want to be there when September rolls around," Warriors co-coach Jemma Clarkson said.
For Tigers counterpart Tracey Bell, her side is working on consistency as it looks to finish in a top-three spot.
"It's a pretty exciting second half of the season. So like every other team, we're trying to improve our consistency and hopefully finish in a good position come finals," Bell said.
Nhill's last result was a 49-draw with rivals Dimboola in round 11.
The Roos will be out to cause an upset when it hosts ladders leaders Horsham on Saturday, July 20.
Dimboola is also in danger of losing a potential second chance for the finals if it were to taste defeat for the third time in the last five matches.
The Roos are still third on the ladder and have a superior percentage over local rivals Nhill.
Horsham remains on the top of the ladder on percentage after a big win over the Burras in round 12.
Georgia Batson and Romi Miller featured in the best at City Oval.
The Saints followed its round 11 defeat to Horsham with a win over Warrack and now welcome the Thunder to Coughlin Park.
Holly Phillips spent time on the wing and defensive circle in the 32-goal win.
Shooter Taya Quick joined Phillips in the best.
Southern Mallee now sits a win outside the top five and faces teams above them in five of the last six matches.
"They [Saints] will come out firing, that's for sure. It's always a tough one," Thunder co-coach Steph Thomson said.
"We'll probably have to look at the matchups because we've got versatility and options now."
Defender Abby White will also return after she missed rounds 11 and 12.
Minyip Murtoa hosts Warrack as the Burras look to keep its finals chances alive.
The Burras are now two wins outside the top five and come into the contest after a 37-goal loss to Horsham.
Taylor Forster spent the entire game in the defence circle and was named in the best alongside Lauren Dodgshun.
Warrack entered the round 12 match against the Horsham Saints after two straight wins.
However, Warrack could not keep pace with the Saints after a tight first quarter.
Jordan Heller and Ava Koschitzke have been named the best on three occasions.
