The realities of being a professional writer: What to expect

We all have to work for a living; there's no doubt about that. The bills, housing costs, and groceries all add up each week, and having a steady job can help with the cost of living. And there is a diverse range of careers available to suit a diverse range of people.
From first responders to nurses, doctors, lawyers, tradies, and engineers, most people find a career that suits them and uses their qualifications and experience.
One career pathway is writing for a living. Whether that's digital, online content, blogging, journalism, or fiction, writing as a job can be rewarding and an excellent way to earn a living from your creativity.
If you are a wordsmith and can string a sentence together well and effectively convey ideas through writing, this may be a good choice of job for you.
But what are the realities of being a professional writer? What can you expect in this job? This informative article will share everything that you need to know about this career pathway, so continue reading to learn more.
Generative AI has significantly disrupted the writing sector, with tools like Chat GPT being used to generate content across all types of writing. However, there are still some content writing jobs in Australia that reward creativity and value human-written content.
AI can never truly replace human skill and creativity, so there will always be a niche for well-written work that only a human can create. Some writers use AI as a starting point to help generate ideas and thoughts and then base their work on this.
One reality of writing for a living is that different clients will pay you different rates. This particularly applies to writers who write digital content such as website content or informative blog articles. Rates will vary depending on your skills, experience and portfolio.
In most cases, new writers just starting their writing careers will be paid less than experienced writers because they need to build a portfolio of published work as a demonstration that a higher rate will be a smart investment for a client.
Most professional writers will need to choose if they want to freelance or take a steady job with a salary and benefits. There are pros and cons to each approach. Freelance writers will often work for a range of clients writing about a range of topics, which the client usually sets.
In the digital content and blogging space, the most common type of client is a digital marketing agency that works on SEO - as a major part of SEO is well-written content. However, freelancers can also work for people who want other things written, such as website content, newsletters or advertisements.
Freelancing offers great flexibility and sometimes higher pay, but the drawback is you have no sick leave, super payments or other benefits of steady work. That's why taking a steady job as an in-house writer where you are guaranteed a regular paycheck and have access to sick leave, annual leave, and super can be more suited to some people.
No matter the writing job that you do, apart from writing fiction, you will write on a diverse range of topics. Especially if you write informative blogs, or website content, or journalistic content.
For example, a writer who writes informative blogs may write on the following topics and even more:
As you can see, you'll write on a diverse range of topics. The great thing about this is that you learn about a wide range of topics through your writing research, which expands your general knowledge and makes for a winning edge on trivia nights and games.
Any professional writer will have deadlines to meet, which are typically set by the client or employer. These can be tight, as in a 24-hour turnaround, or can stretch out to a week or two after work is assigned.
If you are taking on multiple articles and topics, then each one will have a deadline. Some professional writers can write anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 words a month, and all by deadline.
If you work as a journalist, your deadlines might even be tighter than 24 hours. For instance, if you write for a newspaper, you'll have to have articles submitted by the print deadline, which can be the late evening of the night before the paper is published, in order for it to hit the stores early the next morning.
Even fiction writers have deadlines if they're lucky enough to secure a contract with a publisher, and they may need to write a certain number of books over a space of time like a few years.
Part of being a professional writer involves proofreading your work for errors, grammatical correctness, and general flow and tone. Writing often involves a first draft of work, where you get your initial thoughts and ideas down and then revise the piece until it is ready for submission.
Often, writers will use an application like Grammarly to ensure that their spelling, grammar and messaging are correct and good quality. Turn in work that is riddled with spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and other quality issues.
You may see it returned for revision or even outright rejected, which is not a great way to build your portfolio and impress clients or your employer. Drafting, proofing and revision is a necessary task for a professional writer.
Behind every brilliant writer is a competent and careful editor. This applies to all types of writing, from fiction to non-fiction to digital content. Wherever your work will be published, someone will edit it for you.
This is due to a range of reasons, such as work needing to suit a certain style guide, to ensure consistent flow and tone to match a publication or editing for SEO purposes.
Usually, a writer will submit work to a client, manager, or editor (in the case of fiction), who will then edit the piece prior to publication. The one exception to this might be a blogger who owns the website they publish on in which case they have total creative control over publishing their work.
This article has shared the realities of being a professional writer and what you can expect should you choose this career pathway. We've covered AI disruption, pay rates, freelance and salaried roles, topics, deadlines, proofing and editing.
As you can see, there is much involved in writing for a living, so this helpful article should help you decide if being a writer suits you.
