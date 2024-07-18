Mrs Barber lives with Parkinson's, she hopes her story may help others

Horsham resident Leslie (Lee) Barber has Parkinson's Disease. Her future is difficult to imagine due to the uncertainty of her condition, but she saw her grandfather, his brother, and a cousin live with Parkinson's, so she has an insight into the condition.
Mrs Barber is 79 and was diagnosed about seven years ago.
She believes her condition is currently stable due to medication and treatment but knows Parkinson's is a progressive condition.
"I noticed the tremor in my hand about six months before my husband died. I didn't do anything about it then because I wanted to continue caring for him.
"I just used to hold it steady with my other hand, so no one noticed," she said.
Her hand tremor was followed by a tremor in her right foot, the same side as her hand.
"However, after John (husband) died in September 2017, I made an appointment with a doctor in Horsham and told him I thought I had Parkinson's.
"He said, what makes you think that?
"He believed me when I told him about the family history."
Mrs Barber was referred to a neurologist, had an MRI, and was prescribed a low dose of medication often used for Parkinson's patients.
Only a small percentage of people diagnosed with Parkinson's have a hereditary factor; others may never know what caused it.
Some factors that have been considered are traumatic events or environmental conditions.
"It's one thing to think you have it, but to be told you have it is a completely different story," she said.
"It was very confronting to be told I had Parkinson's; I was very emotional."
Symptoms vary for each patient, but there are some similarities, and Ms Barber has experienced some of them, including tremors.
Her hand tremor has lessened, but her foot is still impacted sometimes.
Her voice has become weaker, but she is still articulate.
"I didn't notice my voice had changed, but others did," she said.
"I thought I was speaking normally, but others said my voice was quiet now.
Her sleep patterns are challenging because nothing helps her get a restful or lengthy sleep, and swallowing is difficult. She has also lost interest in food, which affects her appetite.
Mrs. Barber had a brief spell in the hospital for an unrelated issue recently; her medication was assessed, and some changes were made.
Since the change in her medication, she said she suffered from a very dry mouth, which is another common symptom of some Parkinson's medication.
"Exercise is important. I hate exercising, but I try to do some because it's the one thing that can help the progression of symptoms, " she said.
Mrs Barber said the exercise program she participated in at Planet Feel Good helped her.
She also participated in the exercise program at the hospital in Horsham. However, she can only walk a short distance at a time.
She said Gay Brown, the movement nurse who also looks after Parkinson's patients in Horsham, has been a marvelous support.
"If I want to know something, I just ring her, and she usually has the answers. She's wonderful," she said.
Mrs Barber has had ramps installed at home to assist her when she uses her walking aid and handrails fitted in the bathroom, which provide additional support and peace of mind for her family.
Mrs Barber grew up in Dimboola, and married her husband John, whom she met when he asked her to ride up front with him while driving a wedding car. She was 18 years old, and this event determined the course of her life.
They married and had four boys. They farmed in Wail, and she loved the outside farm work.
"I worked in a shop in Dimboola after I left school, but after I married, I didn't work away from home and I was happy with that because I loved working on the farm with John," she said.
Two sons are farmers; one is a driver, and the other recently moved back to Horsham from South Australia with his family to be closer to her since her diagnosis.
She now sees a neurologist in Horsham rather than Ballarat, which has reduced her travel for treatment.
She has a little help in the house and garden but still enjoys doing most things herself.
Since being diagnosed, she has had time to reflect on her grandfather and other members of the family who had Parkinson's.
"I remember my grandfather's voice changed, and I recall some of the symptoms he had, but I was only 20 when he died, and I don't think we talked about his condition very much.
"That's one reason I decided to speak publicly about my diagnosis.
"I've been inspired by others who have spoken about their diagnosis recently, and I decided I'd do the same.
"Someone reading this may be helped," she said.
Mrs Barber said she was concerned about the large number of people in the region who had Parkinson's and was hopeful that would change because "no one wants to be told they have Parkinson's," she said.
"Until a cure is discovered, it's just cope the best you can," she said.
Parkinson's Disease is a chronic neurological condition with a range of complex symptoms unique to everyone. The most common symptoms include tremors, stiffened muscles, slowed movement, and changes in posture.
Neurological disorders are now the leading cause of disabilities worldwide, and Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological syndrome.
The loss of dopamine in the brain causes the symptoms of Parkinson's.
It is estimated that 57,000 Victorians and 219,000 Australians are living with Parkinson's.
