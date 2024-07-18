Celebrating the Wimmera's past Olympians on the eve of the Paris games

With the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games a week away, The Wimmera Mail-Times decided to look at the region's athletes' impact at the world's most prestigious event.
The Wimmera has had 11 athletes in a variety of disciplines compete.
Nhill rower Lucy Stephan will compete at her third Olympics in Paris.
Stephan was part of the women's four that won a gold medal in Tokyo.
The 32-year-old will compete in the women's eight in the upcoming games.
Dimboola's Pam Westendorf played a significant role in rowing's formative years at the Olympic Games.
The 1980 games in Moscow were the second time women's rowing was part of the program and the first time Australia sent a female contingent.
Westendorf competed in the coxed four in her only Olympic Games and finished fifth.
Horsham's wheelchair basketballer Jannik Blair will represent Australia at his fourth Paralympics in Paris.
Blair earned a silver medal with the Rollers at the London games in 2012.
The Rollers have finished sixth (Rio) and fifth (Tokyo) in his other appearances.
The Wimmera has had a large contingent of track and field athletes.
Jane Flemming represented her country at two Olympic Games (1988 and 1992).
In Seoul, Flemming finished seventh in the heptathlon and was knocked out of the 100-metre hurdles heats.
Flemming also gained selection in the heptathlon in Barcelona but did not finish.
In October of 2023, Flemming was selected unanimously as the president of Athletics Australia.
Benn Harradine remains one of three Indigenous Olympians to have represented the country in three Olympic Games (Cathy Freeman and Patty Mills).
A proud Wotjobaluk man, Harradine competed in discus in Beijing, London, and Tokyo, with his best result being a ninth-place finish in 2012.
Harradine had also broken the Australian record on three occasions.
Sprinter Lauren Hewitt has represented her country at three Olympic Games, including the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Hewitt competed in the 4x 100-metre relay in Atlanta and finished seventh in the final, her best result.
She was selected for the 100 and 200-metre events in Sydney and the 200 in Athens.
Adrian Hatcher also qualified for a home Olympics in the javelin.
Hatcher finished 14th in the qualifying round with a 79.23 metre effort.
The region has also produced a few elite cyclists who have represented the country at the Olympics.
Ararat's Shane Kelly was selected to compete in five Olympic Games (1992-2008) and won three medals.
His lone silver medal came in Barcelona in the track one-kilometre time trial.
After he failed to finish the same event in Atlanta, Kelly claimed a bronze in Sydney.
His third medal, a bronze, was in the keirin in Athens.
Philip Sawyer's lone Olympic Games was in Munich in 1972.
Sawyer was part of the 4000-metre track team pursuit that finished ninth.
Murtoa's Kerri Tepper represented Australia in table tennis at two Olympic Games (1988 and 1992).
Tepper played women's singles and doubles in both games.
In 2008, Tepper was inducted into the Table Tennis Australia Hall of Fame, an honour her brother Glenn would receive in 2020 as an administrator.
Shooter Alethea Gulvin was selected for the 2010 Commonwealth Games at 16, with only 12 months of experience in the sport.
Gulvin qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games in the women's 10-metre air rifle discipline.
She scored 387 from her four rounds and finished 52nd.
