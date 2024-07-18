Top-of-the-table clash guarantees finals implications | HDFNL round 14

Rupanyup hosts Kalkee at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round 14 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 20.
With both sides tied on nine wins each, the result of this match could have major implications on which team secures that second-place, giving them second chance in finals.
The Panthers hold the advantage on points percentage but still won't want to be put on the back foot by dropping this critical game.
Rupanyup's A grade netballers showed their strength in a recent encounter with the ladder-leading and so far unbeaten Laharum.
But, as the only side to have met Laharum twice, Kalkee coach Paula Wiedermann feels her side is in a strong position.
"I'm happy with the position we are in at the moment," she said.
Wiedermann sees thing clash as a good opportunity to adapt and develop the squad for the business end of the season.
"This weekend will be a great contest," she said.
"It will be a good indication of what areas [or] combinations we may need to change or work on in the lead up to finals."
The Panthers started the season with a new-look squad of players pulled together from several different places, but the side has grown into a singular unit as the weeks have rolled on.
And, the side boasts decent size and considerable experience in high pressure situations.
Kalkee's line-up also contains several towering threats, but the young team will be hoping its youth can match the Panthers experience.
"We have been developing our juniors up into the senior sides and they have certainly earned the opportunity to play at a senior level, which we feel is important for Kalkee's growth and future development," Wiedermann said.
Also locked in this three-way fight for second-place is the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
In round 14, the Bombers take on their neighbours to the west, the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The two sides met in the Arapiles Cup in April, with the Bombers coming off on top.
A recent loss to Edenhope Apsley put Noradjuha Quantong on the back foot in the fight for second, and loss to the Rams will see the side fall one game behind either Rupanyup or Kalkee.
Although, a loss is unlikely as the Rams have struggled through a difficult 2024 season, the side has only claimed three wins against fellow bottom-four sides Pimpinio, Taylors Lake and Harrow Balmoral.
The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars will make the 140km road trip to take on the Laharum Demons at Cameron Oval.
As the Swifts have slumped to five straight losses, the Cougars finals position has grown firmer and a two game gap now separates KLU from any competition both in front or behind on the ladder.
The Cougars will likely view this round's match up as an opportunity to learn from this seasons well established top-team.
Laharum finds themselves in a similar position, with a three-game gap to second.
Edenhope Apsley sits only one game outside of the pack fighting for second, and victory in round 14 against Harrow Balmoral could open the door for a late Saints surge.
And a favourable result is likely for Edenhope Apsley as Harrow Balmoral have only recorded a solitary win.
Pimpinio, Swifts and Taylors Lake have the bye.
