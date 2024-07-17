Looking for something to do? Whats on in the Wimmera & Grampians?

Are you looking to break the winter blue and brighten up the weekend?
Is your family coming to visit and not sure where to go? Maybe your local club has a bye this weekend.
Look no further than our guide.
Do you have an event that you wish to promote? Email ben.fraser@austcommunitymedia.com.au and don't forget to include a contact phone number.
Dimboola
Saturday, July 20
Christmas in July comes to Dimboola this Saturday with a twilight market and late night shopping. Enjoy more than 20 stalls, five food outlets and 10-plus shops open late for a night of fun. The firepit will be roaring and christmas music playing for fun for all. Head on down to the Tower Park Market, on the corner of Lochiel and Lloyd streets in Dimboola from 4-7pm.
Horsham
Sunday, July 21
Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids (WACK) is hosting a coffee and cars event at Horsham's Maydale Reserve from 10am-2pm. Toasties and Dim sims are also on the menu to keep patrons warm during the event. Money raised goes to local families dealing with the trauma of having a child with cancer.
Stawell
Monday, July 22
The Northern Grampians Shire Council is hosting 'Talking About Your Generation', a collection of intergenerational documentaries created by students from St Arnaud and Stawell secondary colleges. Featuring local community members and Northern Grampians Shire Council Thrive 50+ Healthy Ageing Hubs, the work explores a variety of themes. For more information, contact Kim Birthisel or Lisa Gillard on 5358 8700.
Ararat
Monday, July 22
Former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks AC and Ripon MP Martha Haylett will be in Ararat to mark the 20th anniversary of the train line reopening. The event begins at 5pm.
Murtoa
Saturday, July 27
The bet365 Marma Cup Day is coming to the Murtoa Racing Club. For more information visit https://murtoa.tickets.countryracing.com.au.
Stawell
Saturday, July 27
Pickleball is coming to Stawell with a three hour workshop at the Stawell Sport and Aquatic Centre. To register for the free event, visit https://forms.office.com/r/i5BQw3nSyD.
Pomonal
Saturday, July 27
Head down to Pomonal fun night of singing and dancing at Barney's Big Bogan Ball. Featuring a live performance by The Double Agents, the Bogan Ball will be on from 7.30pm - midnight. To book your tickets, please call Barney's Bistro on 0419 505 025. Tickets also available at The Grampians Store Pomonal.
Stawell
Sunday, August 4
The Stawell Orchid Society is hosting a prize-winning orchid grower well known for growing orchids with class, distinction and brilliance. Held at the Stawell Senior Citizens rooms on Victoria Street from 1pm. Plants will be for sale and a light afternoon tea served. New Members welcomed. For more information, contact Warren on 0408 948 495.
Horsham
Saturday, September 29
The 146th Grand Annual Horsham Agricultural Show returns on the middle weekend of the September school holidays and coincides with the AFL Grand Final Long Weekend. Visit https://www.facebook.com/horshamshow for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.