Celebrate Christmas in July at Dimboola's Tower Park this Saturday

Bundle up and bring your holiday cheer to Dimboola for the annual Christmas in July celebration.
Held on Saturday, July 20, at the town's iconic Tower Park, the community gathering promises an evening filled with shopping, delicious food, lively music, and entertainment.
"We want to bring everyone together this Saturday," co-organiser Neil Devonport said.
"It's a bit colder and quieter, but also a great opportunity to bring family and friends together for some winter fun."
Now in its third year, the 2024 iteration of Dimboola's Christmas in July will feature a twilight market and late-night shopping.
Mr Devonport said patrons can enjoy more than 20 stalls and 12-plus shops open late for a night of fun.
"The Christmas in July event is a great way to engage people and foster a sense of community in Dimboola," he said.
"Our community is an essential part of our fabric in Dimboola.
"This year we have added the twilight market and worked with the business community."
Kids can enjoy a visit from Santa, while older patrons can relax by the fire pits and enjoy Christmas tunes.
Several food options will be available, including Big Bertha's Legendary Toasties, the Girl Guides barbecue, and Twisted Potatoes.
Dimboola's annual Christmas in July is co-hosted by the Dimboola Progress Association and Dimboola Arts Incorporated.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/dimboolatowerparkmarket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.