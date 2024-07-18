Ben Hogan crowned Australian powerlifting champion, now Worlds bound

Horsham's Ben Hogan was recently crowned as an Australian powerlifting champion ad will go on to compete in the world championships in October.
A trainer at Horsham's Anytime Fitness, Mr Hogan travelled to Brisbane to compete in the national championships' 94kg weight class on the weekend of Saturday, July 13.
"It feels pretty amazing," Mr Hogan said.
"Taking home a couple of golds was really good, my body feels that now, but it was definitely worth it."
Mr Hogan said he shocked himself with one particular lift in the championship, a 255kg squat.
"I didn't even think [it] was possible," he said.
"I've dreamt of deadlifting 250kg, let alone squatting."
While the competition was run and won in only a couple of days, Mr Hogan had been building to it for three months.
"Pretty much 12 weeks out from a competition, you'd normally start a peaking program," he said.
"It'd be 12 weeks of building up your body and nervous system to perform at its best, that means 12 weeks and not drinking any alcohol, and trying to make sure you get the right nutrition and sleep.
"It is very hard, six weeks out from the competition, you don't want to train anymore, that's how exhausted you get.
"When you do triceps and biceps you feel good afterwards, like 'oh my arms look jacked.' When training for powerlifting you spend an entire hour squatting, and you feel like you want to go lay down and sleep."
But, Mr Hogan was determined to push through the gruelling training.
"The human body is capable of anything as long as you've got the mindset, and you've got the goal." he said.
Mr Hogan said his passion for powerlifting started five years ago when he got into strength training.
"I was 78kg, six-pack, just training to be shredded, I only ever trained to have a summer body," he said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and gyms were closed, Mr Hogan put on a bit of weight, but that only motivated him to return to training when he could.
"I was like 'oh no, I've got to get back in the gym' and the first goal I had when gyms reopened was to lose weight," he said.
"I lost about 10kg and noticed that I was a lot stronger since I had the weight. I was like 'I might as well try strength [training]."
At first he didn't enjoy the workouts, but over time found a way that worked for him.
"I didn't really enjoy training legs very much, so I though I'll just squat ... and then I started to actually enjoy it," he said.
While Mr Hogan said he'd love to continue to compete at an elite level in powerlifting, at events like powerlifting world championships over seas, and in the Sheffield, powerlifting's biggest trophy, he has his eyes firmly set on preparations for his next competition.
Mr Hogan will head to Sydney in October along with 31 other Australian lifters to compete in the 2024 World Powerlifting Championship.
"It will feel pretty amazing being able to compete against everyone across the world," he said.
