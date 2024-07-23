The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Farming, footy, FightMND: Daniher to appear at Mallee Machinery Field Days

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 23 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I thought I was going to be a farmer for all my life," says a man with 313 professional football games under his belt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.