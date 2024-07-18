The Wimmera Mail-Times
Parkinson's patients across western Victoria welcome continued service

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 18 2024 - 11:37am, first published 10:05am
A commitment from Grampians Health, Rural Northwest Health, and Grampians Community Health will continue a critical service for Parkinson's patients despite the four-year funded program ending.

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

