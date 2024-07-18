Parkinson's patients across western Victoria welcome continued service

A commitment from Grampians Health, Rural Northwest Health, and Grampians Community Health will continue a critical service for Parkinson's patients despite the four-year funded program ending.
The $1.69 million Western Region Movement Disorder Better Care Pilot, funded by the Australian government four years ago, allowed four nurses in western Victoria to receive extensive education and support in treating Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.
WVPHN CEO Craig Wilding said that his organisation had been awarded the funding because the Wimmera Grampians region had a higher prevalence of Parkinson's disease than other regions.
"The pilot was designed to deliver accessible specialised care for people with Parkinson's disease in rural and remote areas of western Victoria, particularly to regions where it has been identified that there are high numbers of people living with the disease, including Horsham, Northern Grampians and Yarriambiack."
Registered Nurse Gay Brown, MDN at Grampians Health in Horsham, said nurses and their specialised training were critical to the community.
"Having access to an MDN allows clients and carers to have a point of contact who can provide education and support, meeting them where they are in their journey.
We can provide ongoing information, appropriate referrals to allied health, and communicate with medical providers at a pace relevant to the client and their supporters," said Ms Brown.
Mrs. Lee Barber is a patient of Ms. Brown and said her support and information were invaluable.
"I can just call her with my questions or concerns, and she has the answers," she said.
Mrs Barber was diagnosed with Parkinson's about seven years ago after she noticed a tremor in her hand.
John Fisher, also a client of Ms Brown's, is living with Parkinson's and said having access to an MDN has been transformative.
"Ms Brown is a great contact point, and she even comes out to visit us at our property on the edge of the Grampians," said Mr Fisher.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.