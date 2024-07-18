$100K in grants awarded to Wimmera Projects by Murra Warra Wind farm

The community and the environment will benefit after more than $100,000 was awarded to local not-for-profit groups through the 2024 Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants Fund.
The grants, which aimed to bolster environmentally sustainable projects across the Wimmera region, benefited 13 community initiatives within the Hindmarsh, Horsham, and Yarriambiack municipalities.
A $20,000 grant was allocated to the Minyip Recreation Reserve Committee of Management to install a new irrigation system for the junior oval, which will enable efficient watering.
The Horsham Motor Sports Club also received $20,000 to replace their ageing staff/competitor toilets with new energy-friendly facilities.
The Rainbow & District Landcare Group would use its grant to educate and train local land managers and landowners in rabbit biology, population monitoring and control methods to help tackle the region's rabbit problem.
"Rabbits impact agricultural production, damage crops, soils and native vegetation, as well as local biodiversity," secretary Bernard Young said.
"They've infested agricultural land, businesses, roadsides and recreational areas and are encroaching into the urban fringe.
"Once the participants have completed the training, they'll be encouraged to share knowledge and mentor other land managers more widely across the district."
Other successful grant applicants included the Horsham City Bowling Club for solar panels on its clubhouse and the Wimmera River Improvement Committee to 'green' the Wimmera River picnic area.
Chris Gulvin, Operations Manager of Squadron Energy's Murra Warra Wind Farm, said the renewable energy company was pleased to support once again an impressive list of projects that would benefit the Wimmera community and environment.
"A big thank you to everyone who applied for the latest round of community grants," Mr Gulvin said.
"Squadron Energy is pleased to support not-for-profit community groups and organisations working to make a positive and lasting contribution to regional communities near the Murra Warra Wind Farm."
Other 2024 grant recipients include:
Wimmera Southern Mallee Development administers the Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants Fund.
For more information can be found at www.wsm.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.