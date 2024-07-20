Farm fatalities for first six months of 2024 almost equal to all of 2023

There were 30 farm fatalities in the first six months of 2024, almost the same amount as the entire previous year.
This is according to Farmsafe Australia's newly released Safer Farms 2024 Report.
The report is published annually in line with National Farm Safety Week, with the aim of promoting safer work practices.
It showed that 2023 had the most significant decrease in farm fatalities on record at 32. This was down by 44pc on the previous year's figures.
But the trend has turned around this year, with 30 farm fatalities for the first six months of 2024.
FarmSafe Australia executive officer Stevi Howdle said the figures from 2023 and 2024 showed the need to continually reinforce against safety complacency on farms.
"We have to remember this is not a one-off conversation, it's something we need to have continual conversations about," she said.
"We need to ensure safety is not just a 'tick the box' exercise. We always want to celebrate any reduction (in farm fatalities), but 32 fatalities in 2023 is still 32 too many.
"To have such a tragic start to this year, and to see 30 farmers lose their lives on farm, is really disheartening."
The states showing the most concerning statistics for this year are Victoria, with seven fatalities for all of 2023, jumping to 10 in the first six months of this year, as well as in South Australia, with one fatality recorded in 2023, compared to five for the first six months of 2024.
Nation-wide, there were 122 non-fatal farm injuries in 2023, compared to 74 for the first six months of this year.
WFI Insurance is the report sponsor and executive general manager Andrew Beer said the partnership with FarmSafe Australia further deepened the company's commitment to helping agricultural communities better understand their risks and improve safety on farms.
"We see first-hand the adverse outcomes of when things go wrong on farms, where events can unfold quickly and often in remote locations," he said.
"Many of the accidents we see are preventable, which can make it even more heartbreaking.
"While our data shows a reduction in incidents across some agricultural sectors over the past year, we have also seen horrific life-changing injuries, leaving devastation that extends far beyond the farm gate."
Across the past 12 months (to June 30, 2024), WFI Insurance reports:
Data highlights that key risk areas continue to centre around heavy machinery, large animals, and exposure to severe weather events, with farm property damage claims stemming from natural peril events increasing by 32pc over the past year.
Fatigue and loss of concentration were frequently reported as contributing factors to machinery incidents, in addition to omitting important safety steps to execute tasks more rapidly.
Self-managed repairs to broken down machinery was recorded as a leading cause of injury, with examples of machinery not being properly disengaged prior to repairs commencing.
"Behind these statistics are people, whose lives, properties and livelihoods have forever been changed," Mr Beer said.
"Safety must always be the central consideration when working on farms."
