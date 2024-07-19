Toy Library helps assess and develop programs for paediatric patients

The Edenhope Health and Wellbeing Hub has received the delivery of a huge bundle of toys to be used in paediatric appointments.
The strategically selected toys will be used for appointments like speech and occupational therapy, to assist doctors with assessing young patients and developing programs.
Primary Health Coordinator Jo Grant said the toy library epitomised her team's innovative approach to rural healthcare.
"This was a unique idea developed by speech pathologist Joy Harwood and occupational therapist Ashleigh Maybery, who noticed a gap in access for Edenhope children," Ms Grant said.
"They identified the need, designed a program, carefully chose appropriate toys and assisted me with a grant application; it was an ingenious solution that I haven't seen implemented anywhere else."
Speech pathologists visit Edenhope every Thursday and children below school age do not require a referral.
Appointments are heavily subsidised by the State Government to facilitate widespread access and equity of care in rural areas.
"We know that early prevention or intervention is essential in rural communities and it's so important to have these service available locally," Ms Grant said.
"The aim is to prevent the development of more serious issues so people don't need to travel long distances for care."
Speech pathologist Daniella Macolino echoed Ms Grants push for assessment and monitoring in early childhood.
"Young children can develop at different rates but there are specific milestones or abilities we like to see and, if some help is required, early intervention is key," she said.
"Even if parents just want to ensure their child is on track, we can complete an assessment and offer recommendations for skills to practice at home."
