WFNL round 13 teams: Dahlenburg's back on deck for top-five clash

Dahlenburg returns to the senior squad for the first time since round two and joins brothers Jarryd and Mitch when they run out onto Davis Park.
Joshua Lees is the other addition.
Toby Marshall and Connor Jones have been named as emergencies.
Stawell's 2023 best and fairest, Sean Mantell, returns for the trip north.
Marlon Motlop and James Sullivan are back for their first games since round 10.
The Burras have made one change for its match with Warrack at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Tim McIntyre will play his first match since round two and replaces brother Ben in Gareth Hose's side.
Horsham has made two changes for its away match with Dimboola.
Sam Janetzki and Harvey Gunn replace Logan Millar and Jackson Hoffmann.
The Roos have also made two changes.
Jack Wood returns to the side, while Brayden Culhane will lineup in the senior side for the first time since 2022.
He played the 2023 season with Noradjuha Quantong.
Culhane has played four games in the Roos' reserves, and one East Kimberley Football League match this season.
The Horsham Saints have made three changes for the visit of the Southern Mallee Thunder.
Key defender Alexander McRae returns after he missed the round 12 win at Anzac Park.
Adrianne Lupton and William Slatter are the other inclusions.
The Thunder have made four changes.
William Fisher will make his club senior debut after impressing in the under-17s.
Meanwhile, Declan Brown will play his first senior game of the season.
In: Jack Wood, Brayden Culhane.
Out: Jackson Calder, Matthew Reichelt.
Lineup: Andrew Moore, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Sam Leith, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths, Jack Wood, Ash Clugston, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech, Evan Hunter, Connor Ryen, Noah Campbell, Brayden Culhane, Connor O'Dwyer.
In: Sam Janetzki. Harvey Gunn.
Out: Logan Millar, Jackson Hoffmann.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Archie Elliott, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Sam Bigham, Jack Dalziel, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Matthew Long, Cullen Williams, Zak Smith, Harvey Gunn, Jeremy Kemp.
In: Alexander McRae, Adrianne Lupton, William Slatter.
Out: Mitchell Clarke, Levi Munyard, Bailey Brennan.
Lineup: Judd Wright, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, William Slatter.
In: Tim McIntyre.
Out: Ben McIntyre.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Tim McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Nick Cushing, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Oscar Gawith, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Josh Roman, Luke Fisher, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Charlie Gibson.
In: Lucas Dahlenburg, Josh Lees.
Out: Peter Politis, Connor Jones.
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Mitch Dahlenburg, Lucas Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Patrick Purcell, Joshua Lees, Deek Roberts, Nathan Alexander.
In: Jackson Fisher, William Fisher, Declan Brown, Ben McGee.
Out: Matthew Thomas, Jakob Cocks, Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Lou White, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, William Fisher, Declan Brown, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Ben McGee, Tim Sanford.
In: James Sullivan, Sean Mantell, Marlon Motlop.
Out: Riley Ika, Ferrari Batsiua, Tommy Williams.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantell, Josh Fowkes, Josh Linton, Jakob Salmi, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Koby Stewart, James Sclanders, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Marlon Motlop, Ben Davis, Owen Summers.
Not yet named.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.