Horsham Council's results declines in 2024 Community Satisfaction Survey

The Horsham Rural City Council's overall performance has dipped again, according to its annual Community Satisfaction Survey.
The 2024 Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey, conducted by the independent provider JWS Research, gave the HRCC an overall score of 43, down from 45 a year earlier.
It was the municipality's worst score in 10 years.
The Yarriambiack and West Wimmera councils scored an overall performance index of 59, the Ararat Rural City Council's overall performance was 65.
The Northern Grampians and Hindmarsh municipalities are yet to publicly release its findings.
The survey sampled 400 residents within the Horsham Rural City Council, representing a cross-section of the municipality's population of more than 20,000.
Responses from rural residents (32) and people aged 35-49 (37) impacted the indexed score.
The survey said one in four residents (23%) rated the value for money they receive from the Council in infrastructure and services as 'very good' or 'good', while 42% rated the Council as 'very poor' or 'poor'.
The HRCC's overall performance score was lower than that of the regional centres group and statewide averages (54).
Mayor Robyn Gulline expressed disappointment at not improving on the 2023 score but noted the Council's overall performance rating had stabilised after experiencing a significant 11-point decline the previous year.
"The survey offers a crucial understanding of the areas where the Council is seen to be performing well, and where focus is required," Cr Gulline said.
"Compared to similar councils and across Victoria, numerous elements of these results are encouraging, although we acknowledge the overall decrease from the previous year.
"Our goal is to be a top-tier Council and organisation. Therefore, we will consider the survey findings and strive to do better in the identified areas, with the aim to improve our overall performance rating next year."
The report noted the HRCC's waning overall performance mirrored similar trend seen across the state.
"Waning overall performance reflects a pattern of decline across the Regional Centres group and State-wide," the report said.
"Council succeeded in stemming further declines in most areas... this past year.
"Nonetheless, the condition of sealed and unsealed roads warrant extra attention in the coming 12 months, with performance in the area of sealed local roads specifically remaining at their lowest level recorded."
Horsham Rural City Council's customer service index score improved significantly in 2024, rising from 56 in 2023 to 62. While this marks a positive trend, it still falls short of the high 75 index score 2016.
The survey revealed that a majority of residents (56%) who had contact with the Council in the past year rated the customer service as 'very good' or 'good', providing reassurance about the Council's performance.
The Council's best performance area was waste management, which received an index score of 55. However, this was a significant drop from its scores of 64 in 2023 and 70 in 2021.
Perceptions of the condition of sealed and unsealed local roads continue to be the lowest-scoring areas for the Council, with index scores of 38 and 33, respectively.
Residents in rural areas gave even lower ratings, with scores of 30 for sealed roads and 24 for unsealed road maintenance. The state average was 83 for sealed roads and 84 for unsealed roads.
The survey also highlighted critical areas of concern among residents, including community consultation (28%), sealed road maintenance (16%), and financial management (13%).
Chief executive Sunil Bhalla said he was pleased to see the Council's customer service rating get better but noted the survey highlighted "many areas for improvement".
"This positive result is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff. Yet, the survey also highlighted many areas for improvement," he said.
"Waste management was identified as our worst-performing area.
"We understand that the four-bin service, which will soon become compulsory for all Victorian councils, has been a significant change for our residents.
"We are dedicated to making necessary improvements to ease this transition."
Mr Bhalla noted that the statewide average score has declined for the past three years, influenced by factors such as the current cost-of-living crisis and the declining condition of state-managed roads.
He said that despite these broader issues, the HRCC remained committed to enhancing its services.
"Looking forward, we are eager to build on the survey findings and continue to work diligently towards achieving better performance," Mr Bhalla said.
"We appreciate the community's feedback and will use it to guide our efforts in the coming year."
Statewide, 27,820 people were surveyed by JWS Research between January 29 and March 18, 2024.
In 2024, 62 of the 79 Councils throughout Victoria participated in this survey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.