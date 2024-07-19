HDFNL round 14 teams: Downer to debut, Rebel back at Rup, NQ's star changes

The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers are once again without Brock Orval.
The star midfielder had already missed several weeks of HDFNL action this year with injury.
Bombers' coach Damian Cameron is set to return to the field.
Rupanyup makes a five changes to the side that last played in Panthers colours.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels' Connor Weidemann returns to his home club for the weekend, and standout under 17s player Riley Downer is set to make is seniors debut.
Kalkee welcomes back playing coach Andrew Deveraux.
Having been named amongst the Kees best twice in 2024, Deveraux hasn't played since round 10.
Kaniva Leeor United will be without Northern Territory Football League import Thomas Stimson.
Stimson has played three games for the Cougars this season.
KLU has added four names to its list for a 22-man squad.
Laharum has made only two changes, shuffling reserves players in and out of the senior squad, for its clash with KLU.
Ins: Fraser Thompson
Outs: Jordan Baxter, Lachie Marks, Flynn Loft
Line up: Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Toby Ferguson, Robert Wall, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Dale Smith, Anthony Moneva, Ben Campbell
Ins: Lachlan Stevenson, Brody Devlin, Ben Hanrahan
Outs: Stuart Macfarlane, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, Willam Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Clinton Robinson, George Austin, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Brody Devlin, Ben Hanrahan
Ins: Andrew Deveraux, Brodie Pitt
Outs: Tom Sostheim, Deacon Briggs
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Angus Tickner, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Mitchell Mills, Matthew Magee, Dylan Avery
Ins: Tyson Mitchell, Luke Andrea, Sam Vivian, Corey Natt
Outs: Ethan Freemantle, Joel Wagg, Thomas Stimson
Line-up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Luke Andrea, Joel Wagg, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Daniel White, Harley Bennell, Corey Natt
Ins: Reuben Elliott, Daniel Down
Outs: Campbell Mason, Harry Miller
Line-up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliot, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Angus Atchison, Ryan Thomas, Brett Ervin, Cody Richards, Thomas Doyle, Jarrod Kemp, Ambrose Launder, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Phillip Butsch, Daniel Down, Josh Hutchinson
Not yet announced
Ins: Damian Cameron, James Gregg
Outs: Brock Orval, James Officer
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushy, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, Colby Wilde, Damian Cameron, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Riley Downer, Charlie Taylor, Connor Weidemann, Thomas Morgan, Hugo Jenke
Outs: Lachlan Holm, Brad Brown, Joshua Bolitho, Bailey Rothall, Dylan Eats
Line up: Angus Burns, Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieran Sait, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Riley Downer, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Connor Weidemann, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Chris Schaper, Thomas Morgan, Blake Downer, Scott Niewand, Max Sudholz, Hugo Jenke
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.