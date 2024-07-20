Hindmarsh Shire's school holiday program sees record 700 attendees

The Hindmarsh Shire Council's July 2024 School Holiday program has been lauded as one of its most successful ever.
Across the two weeks, it attracted around 700 attendees and offered various free and engaging activities that delighted children and families alike.
The school holiday program featured an art workshop, a basketball clinic, a groovy roller disco, kids' yoga sessions, and two booked-out sessions at Tiny Goats and Co.
The school holiday program finished with a huge event at Nhill Memorial Community Centre.
About 370 attendees screened the movie Despicable Me 4 free of charge, and they also enjoyed free water and popcorn.
"It is wonderful that we can offer free activities and programs for our community during the school holidays, especially during the winter break when it is cold," Hindmarsh Shire Council chief executive Monica Revell said.
"Our school holiday program is growing in popularity due to the broad range of activities offered.
"Our team has already commenced planning for the September school holidays, so keep an eye out in early September for what has been planned."
Mayor Brett Ireland said the school holiday program attendance exceeded the council's wildest expectations.
"This has the effect of giving our staff confidence to engage further top-quality presenters and organise activities for school holidays going forward," he said.
"I sincerely thank our hardworking team at council who are making the school holiday activities an outstanding success."
