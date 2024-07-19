Scott and Tarkyn Benbow sharing their deep passion for basketball

Horsham Hornet's CBL coach Scott Benbow and his son Tarkyn have launched Benbow Basketball Academy, to bring their shared passion for Basketball to communities, and budding young basketballers throughout the Wimmera region.
Scott said the idea for the business was born out of a shared passion for coaching.
"I've been doing it for a lot of years, and [Tarkyn's] worked with me," he said.
Scott also said he was motivated by a need for basketball coaching through the region.
Tarkyn said there has always been people wanting to find basketball coaching.
A prompt from a friend, and the Hornets' CBL women's coach Rebecca McIntyre said as much.
"We had Rebecca McIntyre approach us saying that there's a need for it, there's people everywhere wanting it," Tarkyn said.
"So we started it up, and it was quite short notice for Edenhope and Nhill, and we still got heaps of kids there."
The Benbow Basketball Academy launched in full swing during the July school holidays with Scott and Tarkyn running clinics in Edenhope and Nhill.
"It'll be interesting to see how far it can go," Tarkyn said.
Scott also highlighted the distance a budding basketballer from the Wimmera needed to travel to receive specialised training.
"There's nothing in this area, if you want to go and get sort of one on one coaching, the closest you can go around here would be Ballarat or Mt Gambier," he said.
"We thought the Wimmera certainly had a need for it, and we've got some outstanding young kids coming through."
Tarkyn is still only making his first steps into coaching, but is enjoying the rewards of the job.
"I've only coached a couple of domestic teams and done a bit of one on one stuff, but I've been coached by some elite coaches," he said.
"To step in and be the main guy at those clinics was unreal.
"I'm only just starting, but I've got a passion for it so I can go a long way."
Meanwhile, Scott, who has a long coaching resume, is enjoying the chance to return to the sport's roots.
"With my coaching now, I do CBL levels, I do the elite stuff, and high end squad stuff, where as to be able to give back and do the basics such good fun," Scott said.
"And its just good to see the smile on kids faces, so I just enjoy being a part of it."
When asked what exactly the Benbow Basketball Academy can offer, Scott answered 'whatever the athletes want.'
"With the one-on-one stuff we've been doing, kids will generally come in with an idea of what they want to improve on, so we'll come up with some drills to advance that skill set," he said.
"We work on fundamentals first; you're shooting form, how to pass the ball ... trying to teach them properly early.
"Once they start to get that skill set advanced, we start throwing some bigger drills at them, and we're seeing kids flourish really quickly."
Tarkyn said the best way to contact himself and Scott is through the Benbow Basketball Academy's social media pages.
