Summers out to finish on a high with Horsham in women's grand final

Crystal Summers has shone in her first season with the Horsham Demons.
The versatile 22-year-old has been a standout for this season's WVFFL grand finalists.
Summers has kicked 11 goals and featured in the best seven times in her 10 matches.
"It's just been good to have a bit of fun without all that added pressure and to play with my friends for one more year," Summers said.
"So I thought it would be good as I struggled with injury a lot. So going back to have an easier year [on the body], then maybe try a higher level again next year."
She spent the 2023 season on the Western Bulldogs' VFLW list and played with St Josephs in AFL Barwon.
However, Summers is not unfamiliar with the region.
A former GWV Rebel, Summers was also teammates with Tahlia Barnett, Madison Churchill and Van Ika at Stawell in 2022.
Despite her versatility and goal tally this season, Summers said she is more comfortable behind the ball.
I like playing at centre-half back and switching into the midfield; I just feel like I defend better than kicking goals," she said.
"I could set them up, but I'd rather help out defensively."
Coming into the decider against South Warrnambool, Summers is focused on what her side can achieve rather than worrying about the opposition.
"Our players are good enough to keep there's [South Warrnambool] locked down if we need to," she said.
"But I think we just need to play our own game and do what we do best and not worry about them."
Horsham senior coach Sam Rintoule credited Summers' approach and her impact on the playing group.
"Crystal has brought an unparalleled professionalism that you would expect to see out of a footballer that has played in a significant system like the VFLW," Rintoule said.
"Her ability to read the play and help direct her teammates to the flight or the drop of the ball gives us an added advantage when setting our structures behind the ball.
"Her teammates have 100 per cent trust in Crystal, and as she lifts and goes through her gears, the team lifts with her."
Horsham faces South Warrnambool in the WVFFL senior women's grand final at Mortlake Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 21.
The first bounce is scheduled for 2.25 pm.
