Rupanyup reigns in wet weather footy to beat Kalkee | HDFNL round 14

It was cold, wet and very windy across the Wimmera for round 14 of the Horsham District Football and Netball but the Rupanyup Panthers got the best of the conditions to claim victory against Kalkee.
The grand final rivals from 2022 traded goals for much of the first half, with neither side able to break away at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
But, Rupanyup rallied in the second half and stormed away with the lead.
At the final siren, the Panthers held the advantage 11.11 (77) - 6.3 (39).
"I though we adapted to the conditions really well," said Rupanyup's senior football coach Brayden Ison.
"Obviously, A pretty windy old day, and wet underfoot, so we couldn't get that class ball movement going, but [conditions] are not always going to be [suited to] that, you've just got to adapt and try to set a game plan.
"I thought the guys really followed [our game plan], which was really pleasing to see."
Kalkee was the first side to strike a goal, taking the early lead, but scores were kept low.
Inaccuracy early in the opening quarter for Rupanyup meant the visitors held the advantage deep into the quarter, but a late goal saw the lead fall to the Panthers just before the first break.
While Rupanyup was stronger on paper, Ison said his side allowed Kalkee to keep pace because the forwards were out of position.
"The main thing [was] our forwards just got to deep," he said.
Ison said the Panthers were losing the majority of 'those 50/50s' early in the game, but a quarter time adjustment to bring their forwards up helped turn the tide.
And, in the second half, the Panthers took control.
Kalkee was kept scoreless for large chucks of the later terms as Rupanyup ruled the midfield.
Ison put the late game strength down to a symptom of his side's depth.
"I think a lot of their players were playing five minutes on ball, and I think they just tired while we rotated pretty heavily and I think that was the difference in the end," he said.
Rupanyup's GWV Rebel Connor Wiedermann starred in his second game in Panthers colours for 2024.
He was named best alongside Bill Hansen, Kieran Sait, Mitchell Gleeson, Kane Timmins and Daniel Schaper.
It was a round of blowout wins across the rest of the league on Saturday, July 20.
Noradjuha Quantong beat Natimuk United 12.11 (83) - 1.4 (10) at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
But, the Bombers usual forward threat, and the side's leading goal kicker Judah Hobbs was grounded by the Rams defence and finished the game without any six point rewards.
Instead it was Connor O'beirne did the most damage, kicking six goals, the most of anyone for the round.
Natimuk United's sole goal came off the boot of Cody Frizon in the opening quarter.
The Laharum Demons made it four wins in as many matches after beating the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars 11.6 (72) - 2.1 (13) at Cameron Oval.
The one-sided affair was low-scoring until the final break, but Laharum kicked six majors in the final quarter to stretch that margin.
And, Harrow Balmoral beat Edenhope Apsley 21.19 (145) - 2.3 (15).
Michael Close and Rhys Daffey both kicked five-goal bags.
