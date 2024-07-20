McQueen praises Nhill's maturity in win against Stawell | WFNL round 13

Nhill's defence held firm in the last term in a 6.8 (44) - 4.8 (32) win against Stawell in round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 20.
Tigers senior coach Jake McQueen credited his side's maturity in the tight win.
"We've come a long way. Just the situation that we're in and how we handled the last quarter showed the maturity and belief that we did have," McQueen said.
Nhill entered the last term two points in front but had to kick against the breeze in the final term.
But McQueen had a plan in place.
"Obviously, the wind was a pretty big factor in the game. We wanted to push them over to the defensive side of the ground, and we attacked from the defensive side of the ground every time, so then they didn't have easy shots on goal," he said.
"We were lucky enough in that last five minutes that we flipped the switch and tried to get a few on the outside and those goals that we needed."
Early in the first quarter, Nhill absorbed some early pressure before Jordan Zeitz snapped home the first major two and a half minutes in.
Deek Roberts made it two goals minutes later.
Cody Driscoll kicked a crucial late goal against the breeze as the Warriors trailed by 16 points at the first change.
Stawell absorbed pressure of its own early before James Sclanders made the most of a turnover and kicked his side's second.
James Sullivan kicked the Warriors' second of the term with the breeze as the visitors went into the long break five points behind.
After the Tigers missed an early opportunity, Cody Driscoll made them pay at the other end to level the scores early in the third term.
Nhill had chances throughout the term but only added minor scores as the home side led by two points at the last change.
The Warriors dominated possession and territory early in the last but only managed a minor score.
A desperate touch from a shot saved a Warriors goal as scores were level 18 minutes into the term.
After the football was locked inside the forward half, Xavier Bone snapped home a major in the 25th minute.
A goal on the siren made the result a certainty.
Drew Schneider was the home side's only multiple-goal kicker.
Winger Jordan Zeitz and ruck Daniel Batson featured atop the best.
Cody Driscoll kicked two goals for the Warriors.
Josh Fowkes and James Sclanders featured in the best.
A six-goal final term at Coughlin Park has seen the Thunder finish in a flurry against the Horsham Saints.
Southern Mallee also kept the Saints scoreless in the last quarter in the 11.15 (81) - 5.6 (36) victory.
The margin was only three points at the last change before the fast finish.
Kai Sheers kicked three goals for Southern Mallee and joined senior coach Kieran Delahunty atop the best.
Mitch Martin added two goals for the Saints, as Sam Clyne and Gage Wright featured in the best.
A 10-goal second half from Horsham has seen the Demons defeat the Roos 16.12 (108) - 3.9 (27).
The Demons added eight goals in the final term in the 81-point win.
Ryan Kemp booted eight goals, as Jordan Motton added five.
Kemp joined Jasper Gunn atop the best.
The Roos had three individual goal kickers.
Patrick Lindsey and Andrew Moore featured in the best.
An accurate Burras outfit has recorded a 16.11 (107) - 7.4 (46) win against Warrack at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Minyip Murtoa laid the platform with a six-goal to-two first term.
Tanner Smith starred with five goals and featured atop the best with Luke Fisher.
Tim McIntyre kicked three on his return to the side.
However, Minyip Murtoa will be awaiting scans on a knee injury to star forward Oscar Gawith after he left the match in the first quarter.
Kyle Cheney added four goals for the Eagles.
Tyson Hunt and Riley Morrow finished at the top of Warrack's best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.