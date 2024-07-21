The Wimmera Mail-Times
Panthers pull off 13-goal second-half swing to beat Kalkee | HDFNL round 14

John Hall
By John Hall
July 21 2024 - 12:00pm
A strong first half performance by Kalkee saw the side up by five goals at half time against their key rivals Rupanyup, but a second half surge saved the game for the Panthers, who finished with an eight goal advantage.

