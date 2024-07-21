Panthers pull off 13-goal second-half swing to beat Kalkee | HDFNL round 14

A strong first half performance by Kalkee saw the side up by five goals at half time against their key rivals Rupanyup, but a second half surge saved the game for the Panthers, who finished with an eight goal advantage.
Coming into the fixture, Rupanyup and Kalkee sat second and third respectively on the HDFNL ladder, with both sides hot in the fight for a valuable second chance come finals, making Rupanyup's victory crucial.
Rupanyup's A grade coach Jedda Heard said it was good to see her side take home the favourable result.
"We really came out to play in that second half," she said.
"We were still getting our bearings a little bit, but I think we did really well."
It was Kalkee's game in the first half, the side led a close opening quarter before pushing its advantage to 21-16 at the first break.
"They were just clogging the space," said Heard.
"We were trying to get it through that mid-court but we just couldn't find the space to drive through.
"They did really well."
Heard said in the second half here side was able to find its opening to take control of the game and push into the lead.
The Panthers kept movement off the ball high, with players rarely stood still while marked by a Kalkee defender, and passing options were opening up, often with ease.
Rupanyup managed to level the scores in the third quarter to take to the final break at 24-24, and the Panthers surged to a final score of 35-27.
Rupanyup's best players were named as Bianca Drum and Lucy Bussenschutt.
Both making their second appearance for the Panthers in 2024, The two have spent most of their season with South Adelaide in the South Australia Premier League.
Elsewhere in round 14, Harrow Balmoral came agonisingly close to upsetting the defending premiers Edenhope Apsley and claiming the side's second win of the season.
The Southern Roos led at the first break before the Saints brought things level again by half time.
Harrow Balmoral won the third quarter 10 goals to nine but Edenhope Apsley took control in the fourth.
The Saints won the final quarter by six goals and the match by five, 39-34.
Febey McClure and Tori Dunstan were named as Harrow Balmoral's best, while Edenhope Apsley best were Lavinia Fox and Rebecca Heath.
The Laharum Demons gave little away when taking on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The ladder leaders won 70-41, with Caitlin Story-Jones scoring 56 goals, taking her season total to 516.
And, Noradjuha Quantong beat Natimuk United 66-32 at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
