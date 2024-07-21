Consistency the key for Tigers in win over Warriors | WFNL round 13

Nhill has moved into the WFNL's top three after a 39-34 win over Stawell in round 13 on Saturday, July 20.
Tigers' co-coaches Tracey Bell and Emma Hawker were pleased with the team's response in the second half after it "didn't play our brand of netball" early at Davis Park.
"We didn't play our basics very well at all [early], and we let them get too far into the game," Bell said.
On the court, Hawker believed the wet and slippery surface combined with the wind did not make it easy for either side.
"A slippery court always makes you a bit more hesitant, and you want to play it safer," Hawker said.
"When you don't have that window of opportunity with your long passes getting caught up [in the air] and obviously anyone can come through [and intercept].
"And Stawell is really good at making you pay for [inaccurate] long passes."
But overall, according to Bell, the consistency got Nhill over the line.
"We just played consistent netball. We got back to the way we'd been training, and I think that's what the change was in the second half," Bell said.
It was the goal for goal early at Davis Park as both sides adjusted to the windy conditions.
Each defensive unit played tight as it did not want to give up high-percentage shots at goal.
Stawell created turnovers in the mid-court late in the first term as it held a two-goal lead.
The Warriors maintained its advantage as the sun re-emerged.
Both sides' pressure was high from the respective frontcourts as ball movement remained difficult.
The home side took the momentum late in the second quarter and took a two-goal lead into half time.
Both sides had waves of momentum in the third term, but Nhill maintained a two-goal lead at the last change.
Turnovers were created early in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers scored three of the first four goals before Stawell responded.
The Warriors drew level briefly before Nhill found another gear and held on for the five-goal win.
Emma Beer shot 23 goals for the home side.
Madi Taylor shot 24 for Stawell.
A strong second quarter from Horsham has led the ladder leaders to a 43-34 win over Dimboola.
The Demons led by two goals at the first change before a 14-6 gave Horsham an 11-goal lead at half time.
A lead that was maintained for the remainder of the match.
Nicole Polycarpou shot 20 goals for the Roos.
League-leading goal thrower Imogen Worthy added 27 for Horsham.
An 18-goal first term for the Horsham Saints has set up a 67-41 win against the Southern Mallee Thunder at Coughlin Park.
The Saints led by seven goals at the first change and extended its lead throughout the match.
Taya Quick added 36 goals as Megan Byrne and Abby Hallam were named in the best.
Steph Thomson shot 26 goals for the Thunder, Caitlin Douglass and Rylee Cocks featured in the best.
A 40-goal performance from Kirby Knight has led Minyip Murtoa to a 63-41 victory over Warrack.
The Burras led by six goals at the first change, before an 18-goal second term gave Minyip Murtoa a 13-goal advantage at half time.
A lead that continued to be extended in the second half.
Lauren Dodgshun and Ashlee Rintoule were named in the Burras' best.
Lauren Clyne shot 25 goals for the Eagles and was joined in the best by Jordan Heller.
