Demons defeat South Warrnambool to claim WVFFL senior premiership

The Horsham Demons have won its first Western Victoria Female Football League premiership after a 3.3 (21) - 1.10 (16) win against South Warrnambool on Sunday, July 21.
"It's hard to find words for how exciting and emotional it is," Horsham senior coach Sam Rintoule said post-match.
"It's been a lot of hard work since January, and a lot of girls have played back-to-back seasons and travelled across the state to play.
"I'm just so proud of all of them; there were no passengers today. When the chips were down, we just found a way to win, which good teams do."
Before the game, Rintoule spoke to his side about self-belief and believing in its structures and processes, which paid off in the last quarter as the Demons kicked against the breeze.
"You just have to do your best to control the things that you can control. For us, that was maintaining our aggression at the ball, which we'd worked on for three quarters," he said.
"At the last break, I implored the girls to make sure that we maintained the rage for the last 18 minutes."
It took Horsham less than a minute to hit the scoreboard at Mortlake Recreation Reserve.
Key forward Alicia Drew was held in a marking contest and converted the set shot from the forward pocket.
The Demons continued to dominate territory as it kicked with the breeze in the first term, as the second goal of the term was kicked by Van Ika.
South Warrnambool had some time in its forward half late in the term and added two behinds.
The Demons led by 10 points at the first change.
The football was locked inside the Roosters' forward 50 in the second quarter.
It took until the 15th minute for the minor premiers to kick the first goal of the term.
A late minor score from the Demons gave it a two-point lead at the long break.
The third term favoured Horsham as it kicked with the breeze.
However, the South Warrnambool held the Demons goalless as Horsham led by four points at the last change.
As the rain began to fall early in the fourth term, South Warrnambool had set up in its forward half.
The Roosters only managed minor scores, as a touch on the goal line by Ika prevented a goal.
After it absorbed the pressure in the first 10 minutes, the Demons counter-attacked.
After repeat stoppages, Madeleine Huggins burst through the contest and kicked a goal to retake the lead and ultimately win the match.
South Warrnambool kicked a minor score from the next passage of play, but the Demons' defence held firm in the final three minutes.
Horsham claimed its first WVFFL premiership by five points.
Holly Nuske was awarded the Moyne Shire Medal as best on ground voted by the umpires.
Crystal Summers was voted the AFL Victoria Country Medallist by an AFL Western District panel.
"I don't think it's in Crystal Summers' DNA to lose. It just showed today when the ball was loose, in the air or in doubt; she just found a way to win it," Rintoule said of Summers.
That's what good players do, and there's a reason she's played VFLW and will head back next year."
Rintoule credited Nuske for nullifying the opposition's best players.
"For a lot of the year, she [Nuske] has taken the team's best midfielder or best player and copped a lot of attention all season," he said.
"She's found a way to work through that and work through the attention and be the best footballer she is."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.