Jodie Atkinson's award-winning cabaret on grief comes to Edenhope

When Jodie Atkinson's husband, Craig, passed away suddenly at 52, her world was irrevocably changed.
Craig was funny, fit, active, loving, and a good bloke-perfect for Jodie, despite their relationship's imperfections.
His unexpected death filled her life with fear, anxiety, panic, and confusion.
Yet, grief, like Craig's memory, wasn't one-dimensional. It was a roller coaster of emotions that Jodie learned to navigate.
In her book "Have You Met My Grief?" and the accompanying cabaret show of the same name, Jodie explores the complexities of mourning.
She shares her journey through the raw, authentic, and often untold experiences of grief.
"I never intended to write a book about grief, let alone write and self-produce a cabaret show," she said.
"I started being honest with people about what was playing out for me, and because those conversations were so rare, many suggested I write a book.
"We don't talk about grief enough, and we need to."
Jodie's book, 'Have You Met My Grief?', is a resource for people struggling to comprehend conflicting emotions and behaviours following the loss of a loved one.
Her cabaret show, of the same name, is something extra.
"Cabaret is a beautiful platform for engagement, interaction and education," she said.
"The vulnerability and storytelling allow people to have a connected and authentic experience.
"The audience comes on that journey with me, but it doesn't descend into maudlin despair; we really do laugh, cry and everything in between."
Jodie's cabaret show has been praised for its ability to connect with audiences through vulnerability and storytelling, blending laughter and tears.
Her efforts have earned her recognition, including the 'Debut Award' at the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival in 2023 and the 'Weekly Award' at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2024.
Critics described the show as "entertaining, enlightening and inspiring".
Now, Jodie is bringing 'Have You Met My Grief?' to her hometown - Edenhope.
"I did all of my schooling in Edenhope and like to say that my big break came in my school production 'The Princes' Pursuit'," she said.
"I'm really excited to bring my show home; it will be interesting because I know it's a different audience, but we need to break down that stigma, especially for farmers and their communities."
The free cabaret performance has been funded by the suicide prevention group Lifeforce Edenhope, which successfully applied for a Wesley Mission grant.
"How lucky are we to attract an award-winning show that you'd typically have to travel to the city for," Lifeforce Edenhope chair Cath McDonald said.
"The fact that Jodie is a local makes it all the more special.
"We hope to see just as many men as women in the audience because this is a chance to examine the way we deal with something every one of us will experience."
Have You Met My Grief will perform at Edenhope and District Community Centre on Sunday, August 4, from 4pm.
The free tickets include finger food, drinks and babysitting services.
Limited tickets can be reserved by leaving a message with details (including babysitting requests) at 5585 9845.
