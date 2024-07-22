Tigers sneak home at Nullawil, Boort win thriller against Demons again

Boort has kept its NCFL finals hopes alive with a thrilling 9.6 (60) to 7.11 (53) victory at Wycheproof-Narraport.
It was the second time this season that the Magpies defeated the Demons in a tight finish, and just like in round five, James Keeble kicked the winning goal.
After leading by five points at the final change, the Magpies jumped to a ten-point lead but had to sustain a Demons onslaught that only registered one goal and four behinds.
With their lead lessened to a solitary point, Keeble slotted the sealer on the run from 35 metres out to bring the Magpies within a game of the fourth-placed Wedderburn.
Magpies coach Dale Cameron was pleased with the performance.
"It was probably one of our best performances of the season," Cameron said.
"We dropped off for a ten-minute period in the second term, but other than that, it was a great response after a disappointing performance last week against Wedderburn.
"We've got Birchip-Watchem next week, and I think we're due to cause a big upset - it's just a matter of putting it together for four quarters against the best sides."
Will Perryman was swung into defence to play on Demons coach Wayne Mitrovic, keeping him to one goal.
Magpies skipper Jarrod Fitzpatrick was also among the best as he continues to improve since his return from injury last week, while Jhye Baddeley-Kelly was, as usual, brilliant.
"Last week wasn't Jhye's best game, but he still had 38 touches," Cameron said.
"He's an incredible player, and I'd say, along with Nicholas Rippon, would be the favourite to win the Feeny Medal."
Elsewhere, Nullawil came desperately close to a season-defining win against ladder leaders Sea Lake-Nandaly.
With their best side slowly getting back on the park, the Maroons fell just short 8.15 (63) to 8.11 (59).
While they currently sit two points behind Wedderburn in fourth, their recent form suggests they'd be the favourite to not only snatch that place of the Redbacks in the last month of the season but could cause some damage in the finals.
Former Collingwood premiership full-forward Travis Close played his third game in Maroons colours and slotted two majors.
The Tigers snared a big advantage by winning the toss with the wind blowing to one end.
Of the 16 goals kicked, 14 were to one end.
The Tigers opened up a 34-point lead by quarter-time and had kept the Maroons scoreless before Darryl Wilson's men responded with a four-goal to-none second term.
Eighteen points down at the final break, the Maroons kicked three goals to one in the final term but lost by four points.
Meanwhile, Birchip-Watchem bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 9.16 (70) to 2.5 (17) low-scoring victory over Charlton.
Donald similarly had to grind out the four points in a 10.7 (67) to 4.5 (29) triumph against St Arnaud.
