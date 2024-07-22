Ensure enrolment by August 7 for upcoming Victorian council elections

Eligible residents and ratepayers are encouraged to ensure they are enrolled to vote in the upcoming local council elections by 4pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel emphasized the importance of participation.
"If you're 18 or over and you live in or pay rates to a Victorian council, enrol and have your say on the future of your local council."
Australian citizens who have recently turned 18 or changed address can enrol or update their details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment.
Anyone on the state electoral roll is automatically enrolled for their current address for these elections.
Additional council enrolment categories exist for non-resident owners, occupiers, company nominees and non-Australian citizens who pay rates.
The rules for council enrolment have changed; property owners who don't live in the council area but may be eligible to vote because they pay rates should contact their local council for further information.
The 2024 Victorian local council elections will be the state's largest single-election program, with a predicted 4.7 million voters participating in 465 individual elections across 78 councils.
Further information on enrolment is available by calling 131 832 or at vec.vic.gov.au, where voters can also sign up for the free VoterAlert service to receive essential election reminders by SMS and email.
