InterGrain celebrates groundbreaking of state-of-the-art Horsham facility

Australian plant breeding company InterGrain celebrated a major milestone on Friday, July 19, with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art facility in Horsham.
InterGrain chief executive Tress Walmsley said the facility was a crucial hub for the company's breeding activities.
"As our breeding programs continue to grow significantly, this new custom-built facility with increased capacity and efficiency, will support our future growth across the east coast and we are so pleased to get construction underway," he said.
"The new build will not only increase operational efficiency but also greatly improve the working environment for our team."
This significant investment is part of the company's triple node commitment to breeding programs across Australia, which also includes a new facility in Perth, WA and a seed production site at Narrabri, NSW.
Secured with a 20-year lease and additional options, this facility is engineered to optimise operational efficiency through expanded storage capacity, enhanced pest control, and the implementation of advanced temperature control and dust extraction systems.
The new Horsham facility at Lot 4, 142-150 Stawell Road, Horsham is situated on a 9852sqm Pellicano development site.
"Pellicano is proud to partner long-term with an Australian plant breeding pioneer such as InterGrain, providing them with an end-to-end solution that made sense for both of us," said Managing Director Renato Pellicano said.
"We have held onto this land for a long time, waiting for the right user and this research and development manufacturing facility is a significant step towards our long-term investment in the Horsham area.
"We see Horsham as a real growth area over the next 10-20 years and have a larger 14,370sqm piece of land available next door for regional occupiers to continue our ongoing investment in the region."
The building is expected to be completed by mid 2025.
