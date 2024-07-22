Nominate hardworking seniors for Victorian senior awards by August 11

Do you know an inspiring, hardworking seniors deserving of recognition?
Community members are urged to look widely when considering nominating, as a local hardworking and dedicated senior volunteer may be flying under the radar.
Be warned, the deadline for nominations for the 2024 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards is closing soon.
Previous Wimmera winners include Dawn Austin in 2022 and Gwenyth Barbary OAM in 2023.
There are six categories of awards
The award ceremony will be held in October, coinciding with the annual Victorian Seniors Festival.
Nominations can be submitted digitally until Sunday, August 11, by completing the nomination form at seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/awards.
Nominees must be aged 60 years or over; or 50 years or over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Victorians.
If you have a question about the Awards or would like some help completing the nomination, you can contact the Seniors Festival Team on (03) 8850 6164 or email seniorsfestival@dffh.vic.gov.au.
