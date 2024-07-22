Hindmarsh Shire Libraries awarded funding to enhance community engagement

The Hindmarsh Shire Libraries is one of just nine Victorian libraries to benefit from a significant funding initiative to enhance community engagement and learning.
The LBW Trust and Friends of Libraries Australia have announced $101,429.16 in funding through the Australian Country Libraries 2024 Program to support country libraries across regional, rural, and remote Australia.
The funding will facilitate the purchase of sensory play and engagement items for use in library spaces, during Supported Playgroup sessions, and during story time, enhancing the library's role as a vibrant community hub.
Hindmarsh Shire Council chief executive Monica Revell expressed gratitude for the grant.
"We are very grateful to receive this funding from The LBW Trust and Friends of Libraries Australia," she said.
"The funding will make a significant difference to our community."
Seventy-nine programs across Australia were funded, including back to nature programs, resources and activities for neurodivergent young people, textile waste awareness workshops and digital literacy programs for seniors.
FOLA president Jack Goodman highlighted the crucial role of country libraries.
"Country libraries are at the heart of the community, providing havens where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to share ideas, learn new skills, and connect with each other," he said.
"These grants are another example of the exceptional projects being run by Australia's under-funded and under-valued country public libraries."
Marek Ristwej, the LBW Trust Director and National Backyard Cricket Chair emphasized the connection between cricket and community support.
"Cricket holds a special place in Australia, and it is wonderful to be able to combine our love of cricket with supporting country libraries," he said.
"Funding has been made possible by the generous donations of individuals who participated in our National Backyard Cricket events, plus great support from The LBW Trust supporters."
For more information, contact Petra Croot at 03 5391 4444 or email libraries@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
