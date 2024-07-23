Racing returns to Laidlaw Park on July 24 with stacked eight-event card

Racing returns to Laidlaw Park on Wednesday afternoon with an eight-event card commencing with the Stawell Gift Hall Of Fame Trotters Handicap at 12.40pm and concluding at 4.50pm with the Stawell Bluesfest Sept.1st Pace.
The club is undergoing a significant refurbishment, but as usual, the Trackside Bistro will be in full swing with bookings advised for 5358 1237.
It's free entry for all on race day, and our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at Race Fields - Australian Harness Racing.
Stay-at-home punters can follow all the action live and free on their device at TV - Harness Racing Victoria (thetrots.com.au).
Local stables are well represented through the meeting, and it may pay to follow the Peter Manning-trained mare Valerie Lane (7) in the opener.
It could be lucky to start number 13 for trainer Jason Ainsworth and Gaelic Son (r2 no.7) in the Maiden Trot.
Deep Lead trainer Marnie Bibby's five-year-old mare Starzinhereyes looks hard to beat, drawing the pole in race three, as does her most consistent, six-year-old gelding Swiss Lightning in the fourth.
The Kerryn Manning-owned, trained and driven eight-year-old gelding Raz Veyron (r5 no.2) is sure to be thereabouts.
In form, trainer-driver combo, John and Ellen Tormey's gelding Terroroan (r6 no.4) is well drawn and coming off a short freshen-up.
The Jason Ainsworth team has been racing in fine form recently, and stable luck should continue with last start Ballarat winner Optimal, r7 no9.
Birchip owner-trainer Gary Living's 9-year-old gelding is racing as well as ever and should be hard to beat (r9 no.10) in the lucky last.
*Horsham owner-trainer Aaron Dunn is campaigning up in Queensland with his 2yo colt Forty Love, set for next Saturday night's $500,000 Prostar, but in his absence, the stable was successful at the Bendigo meeting, which was relocated to Melton last Wednesday night.
Hamilton horsewoman Jackie Barker stood in for Dunn with the reins and took out both the $8000 Amaze App Pace with three-year-old gelding Komodo and $8000 The Douglas Deck Mares Pace with three-year-old filly Sweetnikkilou.
The lightly raced pair have their fair share of ability, as shown by their records of four wins from 12 starts and three from six, respectively and could add further while Dunn is basking in the Queensland sunshine.
*Lady Luck smiled for Team Dunn at Monday afternoon's barrier draw for the $500,000 Prostar, which will be run at Albion Park on Saturday night.
Dunn's smart youngster Forty Love drew gate two with the highly regarded Queenslander Fate Awaits drawn on his inside and even-money favourite, The Highlight Reel, on his outside in gate three.
Fellow Victorians Sanchez, Hesitate and Cigano drew the second line in barriers 8, 9, and 10, respectively.
At the same time, the winner of last week's Paleface Adios Classic Sweet on Lexy couldn't have fared worse, drawn outside the front line.
*The father/daughter combo of trainer John Tormey and driver Ellen captured "the bookends" at Mildura last Friday with two-year-old gelding Coniston and five-year-old mare Chogi victorious in the first and last events on the eleven-event program.
Coniston made it two from three with another impressive performance. Alison Tormey races the son of former smart performer Nomi Molone, winner of 10 races.
Stablemate Chogi led from gate three and held a late charge from Mcardom (Luke Dunne) to score by a short-half-head in a rate of 2:01.2 for the 1790m trip.
Since joining the Tormey camp in February, Chogi has notched up five wins, four seconds, one third and two fourths from 13 starts.
