Edenhope's Curlew Merinos hosts BredWell FedWell workshop on August 13

Profitability, good genetics, and nutrition are just some of the topics discussed at Meat & Livestock Australia's BredWell FedWell workshop in Edenhope on Tuesday, August 13.
The BWFW workshop, held at 'Annavale' and hosted by Elise Kealy of Curlew Merinos, will be delivered by Meg Bell of Coleraine Livestock Consulting.
Ms Kealy is excited to invite producers to her property for the one-day workshop.
"A highlight of the day is that participants have the opportunity to compare rams in the yards with and without Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) and consider what this might mean for their own business," she said.
"Not only does this illustrate the power of genetics and ASBVs but other activities also show the important role nutrition plays in unlocking this potential."
Ms Kealy said the workshop would enable attendees to examine their feed supply and demand, critically consider their feeding approaches, and maximize their genetic investment.
Producers will gain practical skills to develop a customized breeding plan, identify rams and select animals that meet their breeding objectives, and plan nutrition strategies to achieve their breeding goals.
The workshop has received positive feedback from attendees across Australia. It has a satisfaction rating of 9.1 out of 10, and a value rating of 9, and 100% of participants recommend it to other producers.
The workshop runs from 8.30am to 4.30pm at Annavale, 6861 Wimmera Highway, Charam.
Register via the MLA website BredWell FellWell Workshop to attend the workshop.
Registrations close on August 1, 2024.
