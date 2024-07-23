Victoria Police catch alleged three drunk drivers in 26-hour window

Victoria Police are urging motorists to avoid driving after consuming alcohol following the interception of three drunk drivers within a 26-hour period.
A Northern Grampians police spokesperson highlighted the risks and consequences of drink driving after officers conducted random breath tests in Ararat and Stawell.
"Monday, July 22, at 12:28am, Ararat Police intercepted a male driver who produced a positive preliminary breath test and later produced an evidentiary breath test of 0.230," they said.
"The Ararat male, who was an unaccompanied learner driver will be summoned to court at a later date."
Less than two hours later, officers caught another alleged drink driver.
"At 1:53am, Ararat Police intercepted a male driver who produced a positive preliminary breath test and later produced an evidentiary breath test of 0.084," the spokesperson said.
"The Bayswater male received a $593 infringement and will have his license cancelled and disqualified for six months."
The next day, police caught a third alleged drink driver in Stawell.
"On Tuesday, July 23, at 2:13am, Stawell Police intercepted a male driver who produced a positive preliminary breath test and later produced an evidentiary breath test of 0.095," they said.
"The Eynesbury male received an $593 infringement and will have his license cancelled and disqualified for six months."
The spokesperson had a simple message for anyone planning on getting behind the wheel after one too many alcoholic drinks.
"If you blow over .05, you will lose your license," they said.
"Police take drink driving incredibly seriously. We are conducting random breath tests at all times of the day and night.
"If you drink and drive ... please be aware police will catch you."
