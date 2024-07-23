Horsham Basketball to debut Gary Bird Shield, an all abilities tournament

Participation has been booming for Horsham Basketball's Access All Abilities program since its launch in late 2023, and a lack of regional opportunities to compete has led the association to launch its own tournament.
"My guys and girls are so excited," said Horsham Basketball's Access All Abilities co-ordinator Rebecca McIntyre.
"They are just so pumped to have this tournament."
The Gary Bird Shield will kick off at 10:30am the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Sunday, July 28, with teams from Horsham, Bendigo and Bacchus Marsh competing to win the inaugural crown.
Ms McIntyre said an Access All Abilities program was always something the association wanted to offer, but volunteers and necessary time commitments made it a challenge.
But, when she found herself in a position to contribute, Ms McIntyre jumped at the chance to build the program up from scratch.
"I was in a position where I could offer the program and start it up from scratch, and try to build that opportunity for people with disabilities to come and play basketball under the Horsham Basketball banner," Ms McIntyre said.
The program started with only a couple of participants, but has built up to almost 20 athletes.
As participation grew, Ms McIntyre said the question from the athletes became 'Are we just going to train, or is there opportunities for us to play?'.
But, a search for regionally based tournaments proved fruitless, Ms McIntyre found no basketball tournaments outside of metro Melbourne for people with disabilities.
So she decided to make one.
Ms McIntyre reached out to basketball associations in places like Bendigo, Ballarat, Shepparton and Benalla.
"[I was saying] I'd love to be able to get us together in some place to run a tournament," Ms McIntyre said.
"Sometimes you wait for other people to do something, I was like, let's just all do it.
"We'll run it in Horsham, and then hopefully other organisations might catch onto it, and they might run something in Bendigo and we can take our teams to that in the future."
While the event is only just beginning and Ms McIntyre is hoping to see it grow in the future, it is already garnering local support.
"Frost Builders have come on board, which is good because we can have trophies, and its going to be cost to the players," Ms McIntyre said.
Horsham City Meats has also shown its support to help the tournament get a supply of meat for a barbeque.
And, Wolf Pack Hoops is also sponsoring the event.
"It's just amazing, everyone wants to jump in and give back," Ms McIntyre said.
"Its just overwhelming to see how many people have helped."
Although brand new, the shield itself already has a deep personal connection to Ms McIntyre, having been named in honour her father Gary Bird.
"My dad was someone who did a lot of work in the inclusion space back in the 90s," Ms McIntyre said.
Mr Bird is the namesake of Basketball Victoria's Gary Bird award, given each year to people who make an outstanding contribution to inclusion in the sport.
In the 1990s, he created the Victoria Country team for people with an intellectual disability.
"He started the state team, and ran it for 10 or 12 years," said Ms McIntyre.
"It was something he was really passionate about."
Teams from Bendigo and Bacchus Marsh are coming to contest the Gary Bird Shield, as well as two teams from Horsham.
"Hopefully we'll continue to grow it every year, and we can get more and more teams come along," Ms McIntyre said.
