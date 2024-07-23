The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Basketball to debut Gary Bird Shield, an all abilities tournament

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated July 23 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Participation has been booming for Horsham Basketball's Access All Abilities program since its launch in late 2023, and a lack of regional opportunities to compete has led the association to launch its own tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.