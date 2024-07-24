Terry Daniher to open Mallee Machinery Field Days Advertising Feature

Former AFL great, Terry Daniher. Picture supplied

"I thought I was going to be a farmer for all my life," says a man with 313 professional football games under his belt.



From a farm in country NSW to the field of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Terry Daniher was shearing sheep and marking lambs before winning back-to-back AFL Premierships as Essendon captain in 1984 and 1985.

"I left school in year ten, just went locally at Ungarie, our hometown, and went straight onto the farm and thought I'd be there forever. But football got me away, it was my escape," Terry says.



"I spent 15 years with the Bombers. We won a couple of flags, played in four grand finals, lost a couple, won a couple."



As it turned out, football was in the Daniher blood. Terry's three brothers, Neale, Anthony and Chris, each left their home state to pursue a football career in Victoria.

"We were the only four brothers to play together. We played one home and away game, and we played a state of origin game. We're pretty proud of the fact that we all got down there," Terry says.

Now all retired from sport, it's Chris, the youngest, who's back on the family farm, enjoying a lifestyle Terry would have jumped at, had circumstance not kept him in the city.

"Chris went back, he was very fortunate, and just continued on with dad. He was the last one to leave the farm and he was the first of us to go back there. Or the only one," Terry says.



Ungarie is located in Central West NSW, near West Wylong and west of Forbes, where the Daniher's sell their lamb. They run around 5000 head of sheep - merinos and fat lambs - and grow wheat, oats, barley and canola.

Like many farmers in the region, Chris still has a few fences to mend after the Lachlan River floods in 2022.

"I was up with him a couple of weeks ago actually, and took two of my grandkids up there with their mother, to spend the weekend on the farm. They enjoy getting out to the bush, they love it, the fresh air," Terry says.



"I did a bit of lamb marking, and I shore a couple of wethers, while we were at home. I forgot what it was like. It's very labour intensive, farming. You've got be able to get around and bend your back occasionally."



The closest Terry got to living back on the family farm was when he spent six years as a captain-coach in Wagga Wagga. Though it was "hard to drag a city girl to the country", Terry found with his wife, Gaynor.



"I tried to push her out another 100 miles onto the farm, but she wouldn't go that extra step," Terry says.



"I would have loved to have gone the other way, back to the farm. You miss it, there's no question about it."



Though, with ten grandchildren to keep him busy, and Anthony and Neale nearby, Terry is surrounded by family in Melbourne.

In 2013, Neale was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) - a battle he's been publicly fighting since, with awareness and support growing through the charity he co-founded, FightMND.

"Two people everyday get infected by it. We haven't found a cure," Terry says.



"You could be fit one moment and then if you're an unlucky one, there's no recovery from it. Your nervous system just breaks down."



Now ten years into his fight, Terry says his brother is one of the lucky ones. "We fight on, and as Neale's always said, enjoy the ride."



MND is a topic Terry will touch on at this year's Mallee Machinery Field Days. As guest speaker, he will officially open the event at 12pm on Wednesday, July 31, and chat about farming, footy, and FightMND.