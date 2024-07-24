Nhill preparing for 'eight point' game with Horsham | WFNL round 14

Fresh off a thrilling win against Stawell, Nhill faces another top-five opponent in Horsham in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 27.
A contest that Tigers' senior coach Jake McQueen says could shape the finals.
"That will be a good game; it's an eight-point game," McQueen said.
"They knocked us off here at home last time [round five]; to knock them off there [City Oval] would be nice."
After reviewing its performance in round 13, McQueen will begin preparing plans for the Demons.
A positive out of the Warriors match for Nhill was Lucas Dahlenburg's return.
"[it was] His first game back [since round two]. He did what he needed to. Hopefully, it gives him a bit of confidence going forward as well, and he'll only get better [with more game time].
The Demons enter the match after an 81-point win win over Dimboola.
A dominant 10-goal second half from Jordyn Burke's side closed the margin to third-placed Stawell to eight points.
Ryan Kemp starred with eight goals, as Jasper Gunn continues to string consistent performances together in his first season with the club.
The Rats return from the bye and host the Horsham Saints at Alexandra Oval.
For Rats co-coaches Tom Mills and Tom Williamson, the break aimed to keep the squad healthy after a night of "reasonable" intensity at training on Thursday, July 18.
"Then just have a really good run into finals, and just get everyone as fresh as possible," Mills said.
For Williamson, he expects the Saints to give it their all.
In the round five match, Ararat won by 105 points, where Williamson booted nine goals.
"They're a team that has a crack; they've got a lot of young kids firmed up with some wise heads," Williamson said.
"We expect a strong counter after the first time we played them... They would've taken some learnings away from then."
The Saints enter the contest after a 45-point loss against Southern Mallee.
Ben Knott's side trailed by three points at the last change before being held scoreless in the last term.
Veteran midfielder Sam Clyne featured atop the best.
The Burras will look to keep pace with the top five when it travels to Hopetoun to face the Thunder.
A Minyip Murtoa win and a Nhill defeat would see the Burras back into the top five.
In its round 13 win saw the return of Tim McIntyre, who finished with three goals.
Tall utility Tanner Smith booted five as the side had four multiple-goal kickers.
Southern Mallee will be out to continue its form from the fourth quarter against the Saints as it returns to Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The Thunder kicked six goals in the last term at Coughlin Park as it returned to the top of the ladder on percentage.
After the round 13 loss to the Burras, Warrack is back at Anzac Park to face Dimboola.
The Eagles have had strong first-half performances in the last two weeks and hope to string a four-quarter performance together to earn its first win.
Kyle Cheney's four goals took his tally to 17 from nine matches.
The Roos have struggled to find avenues to goal without key forward Jackson Calder.
Despite having played only seven matches, Calder sits fourth in the league's goal kicking with 33 majors.
Senior coach Jack Landt is the next best, with just under a goal per game.
