Can you hear that? All geared up for Wimmera Music Eisteddfod

Can you hear that? It's the sound of students around the Wimmera making beautiful music.
If the melodies and harmonies are too faint for you to catch clearly, you are tantalisingly close to being immersed in loveliness and there is one simple solution - you only need become a ticketholder of the Wimmera Music Eisteddfod - and you can get one of those at the door!
This Friday and Saturday, two separate venues are hosting students from across the region as they perform for you, and for the adjudicators who will encourage and provide feedback on all the hard work that's been happening behind the scenes, as it transitions to centre stage.
The teachers and families will be nearby, proudly enjoying the fruit of all the time they have invested.
I'll be there again this year, as a mum supporting a teenage singer and as a volunteer selling tickets and assisting the adjudicators, but for the first time ever - I'll also be there as a competitor! I'm a part of an ensemble and a choir.
We'll be presenting our work at the Friday evening session and I'm definitely already nervous.
We've been learning and rehearsing two sets of two songs for months now.
We sound pretty awesome on a Thursday evening as we laugh our way through practice, but I'm afraid all of the words might fly directly out of my mind when the lights come up and the adjudicator has her pen poised over her notepaper.
There's still a few notes I'm a bit sketchy at getting right, particularly when I am distracted listening to the overall effect of three-part harmonies.
Wow, that sounds amazing - oh my goodness, what the heck am I supposed to be singing? I'm wearing high heels and can only hope I don't fall of the stage, faint with fear or lose my voice completely - no one is allowed to lose their voice this week!
When we sing with the men, there are 23 of us altogether, and we should make enough noise to lift the roof off the Church of Christ.
If I don't see you there, it will be down at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Hall with wonderful piano pieces being played.
Until then, keep listening and humming. Stay musical.
