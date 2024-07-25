Tigers 'to focus on themselves' ahead of clash with Demons | WFNL round 14

Nhill faces another test in round 14 of the WFNL when it visits Horsham at City Oval on Saturday, July 27.
For Tigers' co-coach Tracey Bell, her side will focus on themselves heading into the contest with the ladder leaders.
"That is the key thing, our consistency and basics," Bell said.
"[We need to] play our netball and not get caught up in their game."
The Tigers enter the match after a five-goal win over Stawell in wet and windy conditions.
Bell credited the work of centre Ellen Bennett.
"She [Bennett] really led the way with her grit and determination as she often does," She said.
"But I think everyone picked up off the back of that."
Horsham ground out a nine-goal win over the Roos in its last start.
Imogen Worthy's 27 goals sees her close to the 400 mark for the season.
The Thunder's home match with the Burras will determine each side's finals aspirations.
Both teams are currently on 16 points and a game out of the top five, with only five rounds remaining.
Caitlin Douglass continued to be used at both ends of the court in Southern Mallee's loss to the Saints in round 13.
Douglass featured in the best with centre Rylee Cocks.
Minyip Murtoa enters the must-win clash after a victory against Warrack.
Coach Kirby Knight from the front with 40 goals, as the Burras also had a strong defensive performance.
The Rats are back on the court after the bye to face the Saints.
Ararat's last match was a 36-goal loss to Southern Mallee in round 12.
Philippa Bush featured in the best in her first match of the season with 12 goals.
The reigning premiers showed its attacking efficiency once again in a 26-goal win over the Thunder in round 13.
Young shooter Taya Quick continued to show her development with a 36-goal display.
Whilst attackers Megan Byrne and Abby Hallam were named in the best.
A win for Dimboola over Warrack would likely see it re-enter the top three.
The Roos' round 13 defeat to Horsham saw Ash Morrish's side slip four points behind local rivals Nhill in the fight for a second chance.
Defenders Indy Ward and Bridget Dorrington featured in the best as Nicole Polycarpou shot 20 goals.
The Eagles' young talent continued to impress at its last start against Minyip Murtoa.
Lauren Clyne shot 25 goals and was named in the best alongside Jordan Heller.
Clyne has played both senior and junior netball this season.
Her 243 goals in the 17 and Under competition sees her in third place in the goal throwing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.